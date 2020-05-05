Caney Valley Schools’ online and at home learning is wrapping up!

A filing cabinet has been placed outside the gym; students who attend the middle school and high school are asked to place their packets in the correct grade level drawer by May 8. Staff and teachers thank you for continuing to invest in the students and insure they are learning while at home. You are greatly appreciated.

If you live in the CVS district and are a senior this year, the Ramona Chamber of Commerce has sent scholarship applications to Mrs. Marquette. All applications are due by 4 p.m. May 15. Please follow all directions on the application to be considered for a scholarship. Applications may be mailed or dropped off in a sealed manila envelope at American Bank of Oklahoma.

Don’t forget to sign up for $10 physicals at the Ramona Clinic. They will be held May 4-8 for all students who plan on participating in athletics next year.

If you are looking for local beef/pork, Rainey’s Custom Butchering is the place to go! It is are keeping its freezers stocked to serve you. We love Mike and Erin and all that they do for their community!

CVS campuses continue to provide food for children ages 1-18. This is a grab-and-go type service. You will get both breakfast and lunch at the same time. If your student requires another means of transportation, please contact Regina Shivel at 918-536-1017.

Saturday nights are now social distancing cruise nights in Ramona! People have been showing up and cruising Main Street and just seeing one another. This used to be a big thing back in “the day,” so it is pretty neat to see it happen again. Join the fun at 6 p.m. each Saturday, then stop by one of our local shops/restaurants and grab something to go and don’t cook.

The fish are biting! Calvert Automotive has all the bait you need to do some fishing. They have worms, whole shad and chicken livers. As Brian said, “Quarantine with your favorite fishing pole.”

Please check on your older neighbors and take care of them at this time. We have so many elderly (and I use that term endearingly) in our community who have taken care of us for years, it is now our turn.

Both Forever 8 and Simple Simon’s are still providing food service for the community, you just have to eat it take-out style! Make sure that if you get cabin fever you stop by one of the restaurants or go by the Ramona Mini Mart. The Bluestem Mercantile has an amazing website so you can shop from home; check that out as well for all of the coolest stuff around. Oklahoma Heritage Farm has made a post about all of its gardening items, so make sure you give it a call. See the Facebook pages for all the above for more information.

Please continue to keep Tyler Grissom and the Grissom family in your prayers. I have been following the posts that are shared on Facebook, and he is doing so well. Brad, Tyler’s father, is asking the prayer warriors to hang on that it is going to be a long ride for Tyler. There has been an account set up at American Bank of Oklahoma if anyone would like to donate to the family.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce banquet has been rescheduled for Aug. 29 as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus. This year’s theme will be Italian, so come out and enjoy a delicious feast, speaker, awards and auction. This year’s speaker will be Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. If you have never heard her speak, she is amazing and hilarious! The Chamber also needs items donated for the live and silent auctions. We do know that the Adcock ladies are making pies! If you would like to donate an auction item, please drop it off at American Bank with Ashley or contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919. Tickets are $15 and are available at American Bank or through Lester the above number. You can also check out the Facebook page of the Ramona Chamber of Commerce for more information.

The Ramona Senior Center is an excellent place to hold your next family reunion, shower, meeting or event. It rents for $35 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event, as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols at 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is a gorgeous, remodeled early 1900s building that can seat up to 150 people . It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new roundtable seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily basis for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.