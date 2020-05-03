OKLAHOMA CITY — NAMI Oklahoma, the state chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is launching the Move for Mental Health campaign to emphasize the importance of mental health during the global pandemic and beyond.

The month-long campaign will end with the group’s annual NAMIWalks event, which for the first time will be held virtually.

“One in four adults and one in five children will experience a mental health issue during any given year,” said James Bost, executive director of NAMI Oklahoma. “Mental health professionals have already reported a spike in the need for services. We want to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and stop the stigma associated with mental health disorders. That mission is now more critical than ever.”

Throughout May, which is National Mental Health Awareness Month, Oklahomans are encouraged to share how they move, where they move, and who they move with and sport team colors as they move.

“Each week, we’ll have a different theme,” Bost said. “We hope in the end to see creative ways people are choosing to exercise — mind, body and spirit.”

Oklahoma mental health advocates invite Oklahomans to participate in NAMIWalks Your Way, a physical walk on May 30 with an online spin.

“NAMIWalks is normally a time for individuals and families impacted by mental illness to come together with advocates to celebrate treatment and raise awareness of the connection between mental health and physical health,” Bost said.

Since participants can’t be together this year, organizers are inviting people to make the walk their own and share that experience online using social media hashtags #NAMIOklahoma #MoveForMentalHealth #MentalHealthForAll.

“We hope this will give participants a sense of connection at a time when people are truly craving that connection,” Bost said.

Founded in 1985, NAMI Oklahoma is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to improve the quality of life for individuals and families affected by mental illness through support, education and advocacy. For more information on NAMI Oklahoma, visit namioklahoma.org.