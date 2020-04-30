If someone had asked me last year what I would be doing this spring, I probably would have excitedly talked about conferences, the graduation of my students, and preparing for summer session. I certainly could have never foreseen COVID-19, and I think it is safe to say none of us did.

While we have all slowly become accustomed to living in a state of fear and uncertainty surrounding the health of both ourselves and our loved ones, our nation has also been plagued with a series of side effects, which, again, no one saw coming.

According to NBC News, domestic violence is on the rise. As most of us know, we all get a bit cranky when we are stuck doing anything that we don’t want to do. However, this is a whole new level. Research suggests that isolation and financial insecurity is causing more relationship violence, than ever seen before.

Suicide and suicidal ideation are also on the rise, according to USA Today. Again, financial insecurity and feelings of isolation lead to not only depression, but worse. Americans are not only scared, but sad. Health officials are also concerned that the pandemic will lead to increased issues with substance abuse as people try to drink their worries away (msn.com).

While it is absolutely essential to experience your feelings and process what is happening, it is crucial to not get comfortable in the sadness zone. Rather, I would like to offer some tips to get happier, even in isolation.

Research suggests that fulfilling goals leads to better mental health (psychologytoday.com). This can easily be accomplished by beginning every day with a to-do list, and, this is the important part, completing the list. Feeling accomplishment every day leaves your cup feeling full rather than empty and leads to more positive outcomes.

Journaling can also be a golden ticket to happiness in isolation. The key is keeping your entries as positive as possible. Rather than spending your entry complaining, focus on the good. What good things are happening during this difficult time? What are you looking forward to after this is over? If you are not a writer, journaling can also take the form of arts and crafts; just remember to maintain a positive spirit regardless of which outlet you choose.

Pay attention to how much negativity you are consuming. If watching the evening news lands you in a vat of sadness, turn it off. If social media is raising your blood pressure, stay off Facebook. Limit the things that you know are affecting you in a negative way or triggering you. If possible, replace these things with activities that make you feel happier. Perhaps taking a walk or spending time with a beloved pet is a more positive experience. Anything that makes you smile will work.

When at all possible, enhance your human connections. Make phone calls to old friends. Utilize the awesome technology like Zoom and Facetime to connect with friends and family. Read bedtime stories to your grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pray with your siblings. Sing songs and play games. We can still be in this together.

Whatever changes you decide to try, try something. Happiness in isolation is not easy, but it is absolutely possible. Make small changes every day. Choose the things that make you smile and choose more of them. Find a way to feel connected and a way to be positive. Share that positivity with others. We can get through this together.

— Dr. Chrissy Whiting-Madison is a professor of psychology at Rogers State University.