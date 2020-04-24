The annual Master Gardener sale is underway. Orders will be received through Monday, May 4.

To request an order form from the Washington County OSU Extension Office, email Kaitlyn.n.hughes@okstate.edu, go to the Facebook pages for Master Gardeners of Washington County OK or Washington County OSU Extension-Agriculture, or call 918-534-2216 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

After your order is received, expect a telephone call to schedule a time for you to collect your plants outside the Washington County Extension Office at 205 E. 12th St. in Dewey. Pickup dates are Wednesday, May 6, Thursday, May 7, and Saturday, May 9. Your preassembled order will be placed in your vehicle and payment by cash or check will be taken then. Plan to bring the exact amount of cash, as we are unable to provide change this year.

• Tomatoes are $1.25 each. Varieties for sale include: Arkansas Traveler, Beefmaster, Better Boy, Big Beef, Celebrity, Cherokee Purple, Early Girl Hybrid, Flavor Bomb (cherry), Jet Star, Juliet (cherry), Roma, Sun Gold (golden orange cherry), and Super Sweet 100 (cherry).

• Peppers are $1.25 each. Varieties available: Anaheim Chili, Better Belle, Big Bertha Hybrid, California Wonder, Cayenne, Chinese Giant, multicolor decorative pepper plant, Garden Salsa, Habanero, Honey Crisp, Jalafuego, Jalapeno, NuMex Big Jim, Pimento, Poblano, Red Stuff, Roumanian Rainbow, Serrano, Sweet Banana, Tabasco, Thai Hot and Yellow Bell, as well as what is believed to be the hottest pepper in the world — Carolina Reaper.

• Herbs are $2 each: Oregano, thyme, sweet basil, sage, dill, cilantro, Italian parsley, and Bronze Fennel.

• Butterfly packages are $20 each and include seven plants: Hairy Balls Milkweed, Silky Scarlet Milkweed, Silky Gold Milkweed, Butterfly Milkweed (perennial), Liatris (perennial), Bronze Fennel (perennial), and a surprise nectar plant.

• Milkweed for Monarch butterflies: Varieties offered are considered noninvasive. Hairy Balls $5.00 each; Silky Scarlet $1.50 each; Asclepias Incarnata (perennial pink “Swamp”); and Asclepias Tuberosa (perennial orange color “Butterfly Weed”) $2 each.

• Cucumbers are $1.25 each. Varieties include Armenian, Burpless, Dasher II, Spacemaster, and Straight 8.

• Eggplant is $1.25 each: Choose from Aswad, Black Beauty, and Florida High Bush.

• Squash is $1.25 each: Zucchini-Dark Green and Dixie Hybrid (yellow).