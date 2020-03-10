Congratulations to all the students from Caney Valley schools who participated in the Washington County Junior Livestock Show at the end of February. Your hard work paid off!

An extra shout-out to the Caney Valley kids who competed in the swine show. The competitors in the Grand Champion Drive were all from Caney Valley schools. They also made a clean sweep in swine showmanship and in the swine breeding show. Way to go!

Below are results that parents submitted to me for the column and are in no particular order.

Logan Horsman, Grand Champion Hampshire, 11th overall hog. Brook Horsman, Reserve Champion Yorkshire and fourth overall Cross and fourth overall hog. Katelyn Conner, Breed Champion Berk Breeding Guilt and Breed Champion Berk Market hog. Dalton Conner, Breed Champion AOB Market hog. Addyson Hodge, Reserve Champion Duroc Market hog. Syndey Hodge, Breed Champion Hereford Heifer, third place Hampshire Market barrow, seventh overall Hampshire. Harper Minore, Supreme Mini Hereford heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Mini Hereford steer. Madyson Willis, Breed Champion AOB Breeding gilt, Breed Champion Market Duroc hog, Reserve Breed Market Spot hog, eighth overall Cross hog. Braxten Willis, Breed Champion Market Chester hog, fifth overall Cross hog and Reserve Junior Swine Showmanship. Libby Thompson, third overall Hampshire Market hog, 12th overall Market hog. Dally Harp, Breed Champion Spot Market hog. Lani Sumner, Reserve Breed Champion Chester hog. Jaci Sumner, Breed Champion Chester hog, Breed Champion York hog, Reserve Breed Champion Cross hog, Reserve Supreme Gilt hog, Grand Champion Market Hog, Intermediate Hog Showmanship, Intermediate Master Showman, Reserve Champion Shorthorn Heifer. Macie Wiggins, fourth overall Hereford hog, Reserve Champion Junior Sheep Showman, 15th overall Cross. Breed Champion White Face Cross Market lamb, Division 1 Reserve Champion Breeding Doe, third overall Charloise, Reserve Breed Champion Angus. Cooper Fogle, Champion Hampshire Breeding Gilt, Class winning Hampshire Market Hog, fifth overall Class winning Chi Steer, fifth overall class winning steer, Simmental Reserve Breed Champion Simmental. Madisyn Brown - Div. 1 second in Class Market Goat and seventh overall Market Goat. Ember Bell, Supreme Champion Breeding Gilt, Breed Champion Cross Gilt, Res. Grand Champion Market Hog, Breed Champion Cross Market Hog. Samantha Leard, Reserve breed Hereford hog, Champion Commercial Breeding ewe, Reserve Supreme Breeding ewe, Champion Crossbred Market lamb, Champion Div 1 Breeding doe, Reserve Champion Yearling doe, Champion Div 1 Market Wether, Reserve Champion Div 2 Market Wether, third overall Wether, Grand Champion Wether Dam doe, Reserve Maine heifer, Reserve Commercial heifer, Reserve Chi steer, second in senior master showmanship. Samantha Graves, Breed Champion Hereford steer, Breed Champion Gelvbeih steer, Grand Champion Market steer.

On behalf of all the 4H and FFA competitors I would like to thank the WCJLS board of directors for their tireless efforts and volunteer work to ensure that these students have an amazing show experience. Students please remember to send the board a thank you note when you are sending out thank you notes to buyers and those who gave you add-on money.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce is an amazing organization that serves the Caney Valley communities. It hosts several events and sponsorships throughout the year including the annual ice cream social in the fall, the children’s Christmas party in December, scholarships for seniors graduating each year, assists the Caney Valley Senior Citizen’s Center financially, helps families in need, sponsors the Mutual Gold Girls Club at CVMS and much more. The annual Celebration Banquet proceeds are used to financially support all the above events.

The chamber will hold its annual Celebration Banquet at 6 p.m. March 27 at Happy Hill Church. This year’s theme will be Italian, so come out and enjoy a delicious feast, speaker, awards and auction. This year’s speaker is Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. If you have never heard her speak, she is amazing and hilarious! The chamber also needs auction items donated for the live and silent auction. We do know that the Adcock ladies are making pies! If you would like to donate an auction item, please drop it off at American Bank with Ashley or contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919. Tickets are $15 and are available at American Bank or through Lester at the above number.. You also can check out the Facebook page for the Ramona Chamber of Commerce for more information.

Pre-K enrollment at CVE in Ochelata will take place from 8 a.m. to noon March 12. For more information, call 918-535-2205.

Bingo and other great games will take place on April 4 at the annual Caney Valley Elementary Carnival. This is an amazing night of fun and games for students and parents as well. Stay tuned for more information.

The Ochelata city-wide garage sale will be held on April 18. For more information, contact Pat Butler at 918-535-2280. Make sure while you are out garage-selling that you stop by Foster’s Grocery and grab a burger or pizza. They are delicious!

Softball and baseball season are just around the corner! Tristen Gagan, a Caney Valley graduate and amazing baseball player, offers lessons for players not only at CV schools but anywhere in the county. For more information, email him at Tristengagan@yahoo.com and schedule your lesson today.

The Ramona Senior Center is an excellent place to hold your next family reunion, shower, meeting or event. It rents for $25 a day and contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com. It can be rented on a daily basis for $100 or $50 on a half-day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.