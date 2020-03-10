Last week I mentioned we were waiting for the results of the State Beta Convention. The community should be very pleased with the high school team and their sponsor, Misty McNelley

Third place

Marketing (Karabeth Hollingsworth, Kaylee Radford, Abbie Beaston, Bryslyn Nash)

Sculpture (Kannon Foreman)

Division 2 Painting (Kaylee Radford)

Candidate Skit (Carli Barnett, Luis Zubiate, Aly Waltrip)

Division 2 Jewelry (Aly Waltrip)

Apparel Design (Abbie Beaston)

Second place

3 Dimensional Design (Riley Armstead, Derek Askew)

11th grade math (Karabeth Hollingsworth)

Digital Art Div. 2 (Karabeth Hollingsworth)

Fiber Art Div. 2 (Abbie Beaston)

9th grade Language Arts (Devon Smith)

9th grade Agriculture (Kennedy Watson)

12th grade Agriculture (Aly Waltrip)

Division. 2 Mixed Media (Toni Stewart)

Division 1 Painting (Felicite Duff)

Division 1 Poetry (Faith Weatherspoon)

Division 2 Recycled Art (Toni Stewart)

Freshman Problem Solving (Devon Smith, Faith Weatherspoon, Bryslyn Nash, Kennedy Watson)

9th grade Language Arts (Devon Smith)

Champions (first place)

Living Literature (Riley Armstead, Derek Askew, Abigail Secondine, Carli Barnett, Kennedy Watson, Faith Weatherspoon, Bruklyn Nash)

Group Performance (Toni Stewart, Aly Waltrip, Sydney Hawkins, Karabeth Hollingsworth, Bruklyn Nash, Bryslyn Nash, Kennedy Watson, Faith Weatherspoon)

Service Learning Showcase (Riley Armstead)

Portfolio (Kaylee Radford)

Technology (Riley Armstead, Ryan Thornock, Luis Zubiate)

Division 1 Woodwork (Nicole Duke)

Division 1 Creative Writing (Kannon Foreman)

10th Grade Language Arts (Kannon Foreman)

Division 1 Fiber Art (Caitlin Carlock)

Division 1 Color Photography (Felicite Duff)

The Senior Citizens will meet Thursday to enjoy a St. Patrick’s luncheon of corned beef and cabbage, pea salad, rolls,

and dessert. The Senior Center is open at 10 a.m. every Thursday, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m.

There is one high school baseball game on Friday at home against South Coffeyville. Spring break begins on Monday, March 16.

To report news items, corrections and complaints contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com.