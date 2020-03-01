The RSU Foundation will hold its 11th annual scholarship fundraising breakfast on Friday, March 27, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The event will begin at 7:45 a.m. with a silent mini-auction, with a complimentary breakfast at 8 a.m.

Guest speakers include Lori Fullbright, KOTV News on 6 award-winning news anchor, and Jessica Woods, a 2013 Rogers State University alumna and past scholarship recipient.

Woods began her college career at Barnsdall High School as a high school student, completing concurrent high school courses for college credit. She said she chose RSU because it was close to home and family, and offered the degree she was seeking in the criminal justice field.

Woods graduated RSU in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in Justice Administration, working full-time at ConocoPhillips while completing her degree. Over the past seven years, she has held several positions at ConocoPhillips and currently works with Information Technology.

“Scholarships kept me from taking out loans for part of my college career. I graduated without any debt, and I am grateful for scholarships and those who support them,” Woods said. “Their financial support helped relieve the financial stress associated with going to college.”

Proceeds from the annual fundraising event will provide scholarships for local degree-seeking RSU Bartlesville students. All funds raised stay local.

The 2020 event sponsors include the Arvest Foundation, Arvest Asset Wealth Management, AEP/PSO, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Rotary Club, Vicki and Bill Beierschmitt, John H. Bond, Corky and Charlie Bowerman, Cherokee Nation Businesses, ConocoPhillips, Diversified Systems Resources, Senator Julie Daniels, Vanessa and Ford Drummond, Karen and Martin Garber, Debbie and Mark Haskell, Keleher Outdoor Advertising, John Mihm, Jeri and Mike Moore, John Mansfield (of Wymer, Brownlee, Mansfield), Phillips 66, Stride Bank, Tate Boys and Tires, Angie and Scott Thompson, Tri-County Technology Center, and Truity Credit Union.

There is no cost to attend, but guests must RSVP by March 15, either online at www.rsu.edu/bsb or to Angie Thompson at athompson@rsu.edu. The RSU Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization.