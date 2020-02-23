The 39th annual Washington County Junior Livestock Show will be held next weekend at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey.

The swine show will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, with the sheep show at 6 p.m.

On Friday, Feb. 28, the goat show will start at 9 a.m., with the cattle show at 2 p.m., and the master showman show at 6 p.m.

The barbecue dinner for the public is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; cost is $5 per person. The awards presentation will follow at 6:30 p.m., and the premium sale caps festivities at 7 p.m.

The show provides our county youth an opportunity to learn, lead, and grow not only in agriculture but also in their personal development as it relates to their long-term goals. The youth work diligently with their animals throughout the year to ensure that they perform in the show ring as seamlessly as possible. The show also finds many of our youth having the opportunity to demonstrate true sportsmanship and camaraderie as they assist younger exhibitors with care or preparation of their animals.

This is truly a worthy event to support, so come out cheer on the youth, eat some barbecue, and meet the future leaders of our clubs, communities, and businesses.

A 2020 Xtend Herbicide Dicamba training meeting is set for 11 a.m. March 3 at the Washington County OSU Extension Office. Contact Katie at 918-534-2216 or at Kaitlyn.n.hughes@okstate.edu to sign up for this meeting.