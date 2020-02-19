Welcome back.

This is part three, the last week of the Bartlesville Centennial Celebration which took place on Sept. 12-20, 1997 and the end of this series of stories. As Guy Sutherland, the Chairman of the Grand Finale Week Committee said and I quote: “There will never be anything like this in Bartlesville again-certainly not for another 100 years.”

It all started at noon on the 12th with a huge Indian Summer Festival, walking tours of the downtown area, a big show of antique tractors and farm equipment at Sooner Park, another citywide dinner, more reenactors, you name it Bartlesville had it and I can tell you from my firsthand experience that parking was scarce.

The next day the Centennial Parade, which turned out to be the largest in the city’s history, kicked off at 1 p.m.. I’d have a hard time listing all the entries in the parade and all the other events that were going on but I can tell you officials were busing people in from parking lots outside of town. Over the next two days shuttles left the Eastland Mall parking lot on a regular schedule bringing people not only to downtown Bartlesville but also to Dewey where there were also exhibits and walking tours going on.

On Friday September 19th the last weekend of the Centennial started with the opening ceremonies for Downtown Days and for those of you who remember, visitors came to town in the thousands for the festivities. A carnival and a car show along with booths full of vendors were all packed into a six block area. A kid’s zone with special games and rides lined another street. Trolley rides and bus tours were packed all day long and that evening a big crowd flocked to Woolaroc for a revival of the Cow Thieves and Outlaws Reunion. The day capped off with a huge downtown street party and dance.

After all of this the hundreds of event volunteers still had one more day planned and it turned out to be the greatest day of all, attracting even more visitors to town. Saturday started just like Friday with shuttles running from far off parking lots, long lines for carriage rides, more street entertainment and again a big community feed of chili and barbecue in the Community Center parking lot.

That evening what was to be the last event of the yearlong celebration was scheduled to take place at the high school football stadium. The goal post at the south end of the football fields had to be removed to make way for a huge all aluminum stage that was trucked in and cost thousands to rent. The lighting for the stage had taken three days to install and Glenn Security had hired over fifty extra men for the event. As time got closer for the arrival of the musical acts’ tour buses, the streets around the stadium were all closed and people had to walk to get to the site, some for over a mile.

A pre-show party that started at 4:30 p.m. drew a mob of people to the Community Center and the traffic going to the stadium was so thick that even the horse drawn carriages had trouble getting through but friends the concert started at 8 p.m., right on time. So who was it that had attracted all these people to Custer Field you may ask. Guy Sutherland knew that a young Vince Gill could sell out not only the stadium but also the premium reserved seats that were set up on the field and Vince didn’t disappoint. It was a wild night for sure but thanks to all the planning by concert chairman Virgil Gaede and his committee members everything went smoothly.

Before I leave you and the story of Bartlesville’s be big celebration, I feel we all owe many thanks to the hundreds of people who made it happen, many of whom are now gone and many who are still with us.

Thanks to all you volunteers for a party that will never be forgotten and till next time I’ll see ya down the road …

— Contact Dale Lewis at buffalodale@netzero.net.