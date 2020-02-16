February is American Heart Month, which means now is a good time to look at your heart health and make lifestyle adjustments as needed. Your heart works hard pumping blood throughout your body, giving you energy and life. Depending on your habits, your heart may be working too hard, which can lead to heart disease, heart attacks or strokes, and even death.

So, let’s take this month to look at ways we can improve our heart health, one step at a time!

Eat healthy

There is a reason that eating healthy is always on the top of every wellness plan, because it works! To maintain a healthy heart, or to overcome damage already done:

• Eat heart healthy foods such as fruits, vegetables, fish, healthy oils like olive oil and healthy fats like avocados.

• Avoid these foods: sugar, such as soda and processed desserts; starch, such as white breads, pastas, crackers, any processed products; fried, fatty foods. Eat dairy in moderation and avoid salt intake.

• Drink plenty of water.

• Strive to eat a well-balanced diet.

Exercise

Your heart needs exercise to help it continue to function for you. Find an exercise routine that you enjoy so you want to stick with it. Try walking, running, cycling, weightlifting. Short spurts of intense activity alternated with movement at a relaxed past is great for your heart health. For example, try walking for five to 10 minutes and running for one minute, then back to walking.

Give up smoking

Smoking damages your arteries by building up plaque and narrowing the vessels, limiting the flow of oxygen enriched blood throughout your body. By giving up smoking, your body will already feel the results within a couple of weeks and five years after quitting, your health risks from smoking related diseases will be just like a non-smoker. Now is the time to quit!

Control blood pressure and cholesterol

Often referred to as the silent killer, high blood pressure can lead to heart disease. By lowering your blood pressure and cholesterol, you lower your chances of heart disease – and many of the tips for a healthy heart are the same for lowering blood pressure and cholesterol.

Control alcohol intake

Drinking too much alcohol can raise the levels of some fats in the blood known as triglycerides. A high triglyceride level combined with high LDL (bad) cholesterol or low HDL (good) cholesterol has been associated with fatty buildup in the artery walls. That, in turn, can increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Binge drinking — having five or more drinks in two hours for men or four or more drinks for women — may put you at higher risk for atrial fibrillation, an irregular or quivering heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke and heart failure. Heavy drinking may also prematurely age arteries over time, particularly in men, when compared to moderate drinkers.

Manage stress

Take a look at what may be causing excessive stress in your life and make changes to avoid those stress triggers. Is your work environment too stressful? Are you in an unhealthy relationship? Try yoga and meditation for stress management as well.

Keep a healthy weight

Are you overweight? By managing your diet and adding exercise to your routine, a healthy weight may come naturally. If not, visit with your doctor about a healthy weight for your body and work toward a goal for heart health.

Get enough sleep

Eight hours of sleep may seem unattainable, but examine your sleep patterns. Can you aim for a bedtime that is 30 minutes earlier than your routine? Try winding down earlier by turning off the television and dimming the lights at an earlier time. Your body will get into the new routine and then you can determine if you need to aim for a bit earlier than that to attain your eight hours.

See your health care provider

Get your annual check up with your medical provider to go over your heart health and all of the above actions that can be taken to make improvements. If needed, ensure that you are taking your prescribed medications, monitoring your blood sugar and managing your diabetes.

Family HealthCare can help you with your heart health. Whether you are interested in setting up a plan on how to live a heart healthy lifestyle or you have already been diagnosed with heart disease and would like professional medical care at an affordable rate, call to schedule an appointment at 918-336- 4822. Family HealthCare Clinic is located at 1820 W. Hensley Blvd. For more information, visit: www.familyhealthcareclinic.org.