The Bartlesville Art Association is seeking artwork for its 67th annual Spring Art Show and Sale April 4- 25 in the Price Tower Gallery.

This annual event draws artists from the entire region, both well-known professionals and talented student artists. It is a wonderful opportunity for any artist to show and sell their work, compete for prizes, and see their work displayed in the prestigious Frank Lloyd Wright landmark.

Members and non-members of the Bartlesville Art Association are invited to enter the show and compete for significant recognition and cash prizes. Entries must be checked in to the gallery on Saturday, March 28, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and remain until Sunday, April 26, even if sold.

Artists may enter one or two works of art and competition is open to artists from ninth-grade students to adults. For the complete prospectus, visit: https://www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org/

The Spring Art Show opening reception will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Price Tower Gallery. It is free, and the public is welcome. Refreshments will be served. Awards will be announced at 6:30 pm.

This year’s judge is Lian Quan Zhen, an internationally-known watercolor artist and teacher. Zhen started sketching and painting in his childhood and continued as a hobby while practicing medicine as a family physician in Canton Province, China.

His paintings now hang in numerous institutional and private collections in the U.S., and he is known as a popular watercolor teacher. He is author of five bestselling books published by North Light Books. His art teaching credentials include the University of California at Berkeley where he taught watercolor outdoor sketching for eight years; and sold-out watercolor and Chinese painting workshops throughout the United States and abroad.

This year, the Bartlesville Art Association will host a workshop taught by the Spring Show judge titled “Watercolor Pouring and Paint What You Want to See Workshop” with Lian Quan Zhen. Color pouring and paint what one wants to see is an unusual way of painting watercolor.

Students will observe and learn techniques they most likely have not seen, but which will be useful and applicable to their own artworks. Students will complete one painting each day of the four-day workshop, held March 30 – April 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. All levels welcome, from beginner to advanced. Cost is $395 for non-members and $375 for members.

For more information, visit www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org or contact bartlesvilleartassociation@gmail.com.