HOPE Clinic is excited to announce the completion of its new facility. The public is invited to take a look from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 at 101 Sooner Road in the Oak Park addition of Bartlesville.

Clinic board members will be giving tours of the new facility. Funds for the new $1.2 million facility were provided by the Lyon Foundation, Jeanalee and Charles Parsons Foundation, Butterfield Foundation, The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation, Totah Communications Inc., local churches, businesses and many individuals.

The new 5,450 sq. ft. facility will double the size of the current space. Expanded exam rooms, dental lab, and pharmacy will allow the clinic to streamline their services and better care for the over 1,600 patients they currently serve.

New services will also be added to the ministry over the coming months. HOPE Clinic is currently open on Thursday nights. The new facility will allow the clinic opportunities to expand to several nights a week.

HOPE Clinic was established in 2013 by individuals from the Washington-Osage Baptist Association. Their vision was to spread the love of God to the community by providing quality healthcare and spiritual guidance.

Today, over 225 volunteers from 26 local churches and six denominations serve residents from Washington, Osage, and Nowata counties.

HOPE Clinic provides medical, dental, and prescription medicines to individuals that are uninsured, under insured or just need help with their medical situation. All the services the clinic offers are provided free of charge.

“We are so blessed by what God has done for and through our ministry. God has provided for us these past seven years and guided us through this new phase in our ministry. We have had the opportunity to share God’s love with every individual we meet and have seen many come to know the Lord as their personal Savior,” said Robert Wadsworth, executive director.

For more information about HOPE Clinic, find them on Facebook, visit hopeclinicbartlesville.com or email hopeclinicbartlesville@yahoo.com.

HOPE Clinic is recognized as a 501 (C) 3 ministry and all donations are tax deductible.