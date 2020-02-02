Harps & Chords, a world-class harpist and a world-class vocalist from New York City, will be performing at a 3 p.m. matinee Feb. 9, at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Sponsored by the Bartlesville Community Concert Association, the exciting new duo from New York City featuring harpist Jacqueline Kerrod and vocalist Daisy Press, will delight the audience with a wide-range of well-loved standards from classical to Dolly, Dylan, Piaf, The Beatles, and Elvis.

Kerrod has previously performed in Bartlesville to great acclaim with Ransom Wilson and Solisti New York. Described as an “exceptionally virtuosic and sensitive harpist,” she’s a native of South Africa and is perfectly at home across multiple genres.

She has performed in several major venues in Europe and the United States including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, The Greene Space, Joe’s Pub, National Sawdust, and the Apollo Theater.

Press is a ferocious and ardent interpreter and creator of experimental music in the United States and Europe and a principle vocalist at Brooklyn’s notorious House of Yes.

She is a specialist in 12th century and North Indian music, has recently been the featured soloist in the Vienna-based Phace Ensemble’s production of the video opera “An Index of Metals,” and is a voice instructor in all styles of singing.

Together this unique duo of harp and voice has found a niche that has caught the attention of jazz and pop fans everywhere. Their contemporary styling brings magic to music from many genres and a repertoire that is easily recognizable.

BCCA is especially excited about being able to sponsor Harps & Chords as a matinee Feb. 9 since students won’t have to worry about being out on a school night. Also, older music lovers who enjoy Bartlesville Community Center events but don’t want to venture out on winter nights may find this concert perfect timing.

Come for a delightful Sunday afternoon outing with the whole family.

More information and tickets for this performance are available at the Bartlesville Community Center box office or by phone 918-337-2787 or online at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

Admission is free for college students with a valid student ID, and for younger students attending with a paying adult.