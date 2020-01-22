Join St. John Catholic School on Feb. 1 for the annual gala, “Empowering Minds – Enriching the Spirit” at St. John Catholic School.

This event is a special time for celebrating and honoring St. John Catholic School families, patrons and community members. Doors open at 6 p.m. for guests to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and games, followed by dinner, live auction and dancing to the live band “John the Blessed Band.”

“St. John Catholic School is a community where students and families find learning, dignity, mutual respect, and the support to grow into what God has created them to be. Each student is encouraged to work, play and pray hard in an empowering environment. Thanks to supporters of the annual gala, this ministry continues to thrive and the children continue to blossom,” said Father John O’Neill.

The 2020 gala and auction’s primary focus is to raise funds to support STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) activities and structured literacy in the classrooms which is the next phase to ensure that all children have access to effective reading instruction and early detection of dyslexia which will enhance the school’s dyslexia program.

The reception will include a wine pull and games like big board, a fast-paced live auction, spin the wheel for prizes such as a OU football signed by Lincoln Riley, Postoak Lodge stay, Branson stay, OSU football signed by Mike Gundy, jewelry from James Avery and Kendra Scott, passes to Sky Zone and Urban Air and much more.

Guests will enjoy an Italian dinner catered by Hilton Garden Inn. A cash bar will be available. Attire for the evening will be business casual or after five.

The evening’s emcee will be Tyler Vaclaw and the LIVE auction auctioneer will be the entertaining Roger Skelly. This year’s live auction includes a Hunt for Four at the Flying J Ranch, guided tour of Dallas Cowboys stadium for four, a Mike Debus performing artist painting and more.

Guests will also have a chance to win your choice of either of three destinations – Disney World Family Adventure, Cabo San Lucas Ocean View Getaway or Napa Valley Backroads & Railways Resort Stay at the online Winner’s Choice Trip raffle. Raffle tickets are $10 or 6 tickets for $50. Raffle and Gala event tickets can be purchased at http://www.sjcs-ok.org/annual-gala.

The 2020 “Empowering Minds – Enriching the Spirit” gala would like to thank its sponsors, such as the Mihm Family, Brian Kennedy Farmers Insurance, Keleher Outdoor Designs, David and Laura Hunt, American Hose Supply.

Experience the Difference – St. John Catholic School has classes for pre-kindergarten 3 years old to 8th Grade, low student-teacher ratio, individualized student instruction, Take Flight Dyslexia Student Program, emphasis on structured literacy and critical thinking, students serve school, church, and community, sports/activities with other public and private schools, after-school program, summer school program and tuition assistance available.

As a private (non-profit) school within the Diocese of Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma, and the Parish of St. John Before the Latin Gate, St. John School does not receive local, state or federal dollars. Thus, each year the school must raise funds required to continue its mission and service to its students. This is accomplished through tuition, private contributions, grants, St. John and St. James Parish support, community support, corporate funds, and school fundraisers.

St. John Catholic School exists to educate young men and women in the Christian faith who will enrich the community through their actions to love others, grow in faith, learn about the world, and believe in God’s plan for salvation.

Come out for a fun-filled event and support the Eagles to soar!

Purchase gala tickets and online travel raffle tickets and for additional information please visit our website www.sjcs-ok.org/annual-gala or call 918-336-0603 or on Facebook.