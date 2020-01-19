The 2020 Teacher of the Year Celebration will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the BPSD teachers who have their district badge with them will receive swag bags until supplies run out.

The public is invited to help celebrate the site Teachers of the Year and Rising Star Teachers. The district-level winners will be announced, along with the Rookie Teachers of the Year and recognition of teachers with long-standing service.

The event will be hosted by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, with presenting sponsors of Arvest Bank and Patriot Chevrolet.

Th red carpet will be rolled out to welcome the site Teachers of the Year.