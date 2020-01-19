One out of every eleven people in the United States has diabetes. Out of those, one in four doesn’t even know they have it.

Diabetes is a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to the hormone insulin is impaired. There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes (once known as juvenile diabetes) is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type and occurs when blood glucose (blood sugar) is too high. The body still produces insulin, but it is not effective in helping get the blood glucose into the cells, resulting in higher levels of blood sugar.

While Type 1 diabetes is a chronic disease and can’t be prevented, it can be maintained. Treatment for

Type 1 diabetes includes:

• Taking insulin

• Counting intake of carbohydrates, fats and proteins

• Frequent blood sugar monitoring

• Eating healthy foods

• Exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight

Type 2 diabetes can be maintained with diet and exercise, regulating blood sugar levels. It is best to work with a multidisciplinary team of health professionals who can help manage diet, exercise, and insulin levels. Management for Type 2 diabetes includes:

• Appropriate goal setting

• Dietary and exercise modifications

• Medications

• Appropriate self-monitoring of blood glucose

• Regular monitoring for complications

• Laboratory assessment

Diabetes can result in major health implications, including microvascular complications: damage to eye vessels causing retinopathy, cataracts and glaucoma; problems with your kidneys resulting in nephropathy; neuropathy which can result in pain, numbness, infection and even gangrene. Macrovascular complications include: increased risk of stroke and cognitive impairment; high blood pressure and heart disease; problems with extremities as a result of lack of blood flow causing feet wounds. Because of these serious health complications that can arise from diabetes, it is vital to take care of yourself.

Type 2 diabetes may take years to develop and symptoms may appear slowly. If your blood sugar levels are somewhat high (pre-diabetes) and you have been told to change your daily habits, or if you would like to live a healthier lifestyle to prevent your blood sugar levels from getting high, here are ways to prevent diabetes:

1. Exercise. Regular exercise helps your body lower blood sugar, promote weight loss, reduce stress and enhance overall fitness. Choose an exercise routine that you enjoy so you stick with it.

2. Diet. Lose weight if needed, limit red meat to two times per week, and avoid fad diets. Eat healthy by increasing fiber and vegetables into your diet while avoiding junk foods, such as sugary and high carbohydrate items.

3. Limit alcohol consumption and stop smoking.

4. Drink water as your primary beverage.

