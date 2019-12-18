Welcome back.

When you want to get a panoramic view of Tulsa you go to a place called the Summit Club at the top of the Bank of America building on 6th and Denver.

Thirty-two floors above the city with 180 degree windows, the club offers views of every corner of Tulsa, plus several other nearby towns.

The Summit offers great food, a penthouse level cocktail bar with a patio and top-of-the-line service. They have a dress code, and you do have to be a member or friend of a member. I haven’t had a chance to get up there yet but I’m sure with all the Christmas lights shining everywhere, the view is fantastic.

In Bartlesville, there’s a place where you can go where the lights are just as bright and the view is just as spectacular. It’s the tallest building in town that’s open to the public, and friends, you don’t need a membership or dress clothes to visit. An outdoor balcony on top of the world that offers food and drink then mix that with some good history at their museum and it could only be the Price Tower.

Take a ride in a tiny, tiny elevator, then take a minute to look out over the town and the surrounding countryside, maybe have a snack or a cocktail, relax and imagine pipeline construction baron H.C. Price sitting in the same spot not that long ago.

I know the story of this magnificent structure very well because when I was a boy, my mother worked for Barbara Curtis who had a well-known beauty salon on one of the upper floors. I rode that tiny elevator a couple of hundred times up and then for fun I took the stairs down.

You too can get some history at the Price Tower Museum, then take that same small elevator up to see all the Christmas lights that Bartlesville has on display from a place where you may never have seen them before and then walk down that open stairway that I can tell you from personal knowledge H.C. took, as well.

Like Woolaroc, the Price Tower offers memberships with a variety of special privileges at different levels including free event admission, discounts at the gift shop and more. Check ‘em out when you visit.

Speaking of Woolaroc, if you haven’t been to their Wonderland of lights yet there’s still time. The lights are up through Dec. 22 every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m..

Till next time, I’ll see ya down the road …

Contact Dale Lewis at buffalodale@netzero.net.