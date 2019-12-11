The Bartlesville Area History Museum will show “The Stork Club” during its Movie Monday event scheduled for Dec.16.

The feature will be shown from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

VCI-Entertainment of Tulsa had this to say about this 1945 film: “The Stork Club” is a 1945 American musical comedy film directed by Hal Walker, starring Betty Hutton and distributed by Paramount Pictures, Hutton portrays Judy Peabody, a hat-check girl at the famed New York nightspot, The Stork Club.

One night after work, Hutton rescues an old tramp, played by Barry Fitzgerald, from drowning. The tramp is really a millionaire, despondent over a failing marriage and in his gratitude, anonymously provides for her financial well-being. Being set up in luxury changes her life — but not all for the best and jealousy rears its ugly head over the unknown benefactor causing Judy’s boyfriend to dump her, all of which culminated in a humorous and entertaining black and white film rumored to have been financed by the original and famous Manhattan, New York Stork Club.”

BAHM is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.