Alex Thomason has plans to become a lawyer one day. For now, though, he’s focused on being a leader in and out of the classroom at Caney Valley High School.

For his hard work, a panel of judges selected Thomason as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group, and Truity Credit Union November Student of the Month.

“I’m really appreciative of the recognition. Each and every teacher I’ve had at Caney Valley has inspired and encouraged me,” Thomason said.

Each month, 12 participating schools in northeastern Oklahoma will submit seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity. A panel of judges reviews the submissions and selects two students of the month.

Thomason, who maintains a 4.0, has been accepted to the University of Tulsa with an academic scholarship.

“I’m going to major in political science or history. From there, I’ll attend law school, but I don’t know which one yet,” he said.

He’s currently taking a couple of concurrent classes at Rogers State University, enjoys English class, but his big interests are in government, history and the Constitution. He said the 2016 presidential election inspired him to learn more about the country’s past and politics today.

“My parents stayed up all night during the recent election, and I wanted to know why. After seeing how serious some people took, it made me want do my own investigations and research and learn about how our government works. Now I take it seriously,” he said.

Outside of his studies, Thomason serves as president of the National Honor Society and started a paper recycling program for the school back in September.

“I just collected cardboard boxes from my job at Atwoods, and I put them in each of the classrooms. Some other members of NHS will then take the paper to the recycling center in Bartlesville on a regular basis. I think the program will start to grow overtime, and hopefully we can expand and start recycling plastic, too,” said Thomason. “It’s something easy you can do and schools are a great location you can do it at.”

He also coordinated a peer tutoring program at for middle school and high school students recently.

“Last school year I was approached by several faculty members asking me if I was interested in tutoring and I was. The principals and teachers had plans to start a program, but their busy schedules overwhelmed them and the program never really got started,” he said. “I asked if I could just do it and they said yes.”

Outside of all the volunteering Thomason has done in the school community, he also give his time weekly at a local soup kitchen.

“Alex is a very trustworthy and dependable individual. He prides himself in never comprising his values or beliefs. He also looks out for his school,” added Caney Valley High School Counselor Morgan Marquette.