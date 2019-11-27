Bartlesville High School Special Education teacher Cassandra Marlar has been selected as the TARC 2019 Educator of the Year.

She will be honored as part of the 29th Annual Advocacy Awards and Volunteer Recognition ceremony on Dec. 10 at the Marriot Hotel Southern Hills in Tulsa at 6 p.m.

TARC helps individuals with developmental disabilities and their families through education, empowerment, support, and advocacy.

The TARC Advocacy Awards and Volunteer Recognition event honors advocates and volunteers who dedicate their time and talents to make life better for Oklahomans with developmental disabilities.