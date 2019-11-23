Thanks in part to a $7,500 donation from the Arvest Foundation, Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville will continue to offer year-round programs to youth ages 7-18 and maintain its low membership dues.

The gift was announced recently at Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville. Local bank president Kyle Hubbard, loan manager David Nickel and marketing manager Annah Fischer – all of Arvest Bank – were on hand to present the check, along with Oklahoma state senator Julie Daniels. Daniels serves on the boards of directors for both Arvest Bank and Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville.

“On behalf of over 1,200 local club members who utilize the club programs, we would like to thank Arvest Foundation for continuing to support our mission,” Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville CEO Jason Barta said. “We appreciate the generosity and commitment of the Arvest Foundation in helping us to build great futures for the next generation of community leaders.”

Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville serves local youth via a broad range of programs in the core focus areas of academic success, good character & citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. The club is able to keep its membership dues priced at just $40 per year thanks to community support.

“We are pleased to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville’s efforts to provide greater opportunities for kids in the Bartlesville area,” Hubbard said. “This donation is just one of many we have made throughout the area, and we trust it demonstrates the foundation’s ongoing commitment to children in our region.”