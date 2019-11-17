The Bartlesville Public Library is welcoming back a group of engineering and geology students from the University of Arkansas for “U of A STEM Day.”

This come-and-go event for 5th through 9th grade students will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 23 in the library’s upstairs meeting room.

John Lancaster, Bartlesville native and University of Arkansas electrical engineering major, is one of the university students who is helping to facilitate the event.

“My colleagues and I are doing this because we are passionate about helping students discover their passion for STEM through fun and engaging activities that require them to problem solve and think,” said Lancaster. “A few of these activities, which we believe accomplish that goal, and that we will be presenting at BPL, are programming an obstacle avoidance rover, constructing and coding an irrigation system, and learning circuit basics through constructing Play-Doh and paper circuits.”

This free event will be come-and-go; however, pre-registration is preferred. There is a sign-up link on BPL’s website and Facebook event page.

Participants may also call 918-338-4170 to register. Youth Services Librarian, Laura Pryce, stated “There will also be demonstrations and activities offered by the geology department of University of Arkansas. We are thrilled to form this partnership with the university!

BPL also hosts a monthly STEM Club on the third Saturday of each month at 2 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room, alternating between programs for children and teens.

On Dec. 21, retired electrical engineer George Halkiades will be leading teens in learning the basics of electricity, including safety, and building a working electric circuit. The monthly club is free and open to all area teens. No registration is required.