The 17th annual White Rose Cemetery Luminary Service will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 in the White Rose Mausoleum Chapel, 804 W. 11th St.

Members of the community are invited to attend the Luminary Service for a time of reflection to honor and remember those who are no longer with us, and to recognize the presence that they still have in our lives, said Cemetery Relations Coordinator Kim Inman in a press release.

“November is the beginning of the holiday season, and people who have lost a loved one can experience especially strong feelings of grief,” Inman said. “Coping with these emotions during the holidays can be very difficult. Our service is designed to help those who are grieving to remember and honor friends and family who have died. Our hope is that this event will be a source of support for the community as many who are experiencing different levels of grief come together to honor and remember their loved ones.”

The event will include a guest speaker, poetry reading, music and a reading of the names of those being remembered. At the conclusion of the service, family and friends will be invited to take the luminary to the grave of their loved one if they wish to do so.

Anyone who has lost a loved one, whether this year or many years ago is welcome to attend. Loved ones do not have to be buried at White Rose Cemetery to have a luminary in their honor or memory.

“The Luminary Service comes at the beginning of the hectic holiday season,” said Inman. “It gives the community a chance to remember and reflect on the important people in our lives who are no longer living but are forever in our hearts.”

Families, friends and community members are invited to purchase a luminary in honor of or in memory of a loved one. For the service, the luminaries will be placed throughout the mausoleum. Community members who would like to remember a loved one who has passed may purchase a luminary for $5 each. Proceeds from the sale of luminaries will benefit the White Rose Cemetery Beautification Projects. Make checks payable to White Rose Cemetery and send to Bartlesville Public Library, Attn: White Rose Cemetery, 600 S. Johnstone, Bartlesville, OK 74003, along with the names of those being honored and by whom they are being honored. Loved ones do not have to be buried at White Rose Cemetery to have a luminary in their honor or memory.

For more information about the luminary service contact the cemetery office at 918-338- 4070.

—Kelli Williams, city of Bartlesville