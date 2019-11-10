Every third Monday, Bartlesville First Baptist Church sponsors a 55+ Third Monday Big Event, a special program with lunch and entertainment or a speaker.

This is for adults throughout the community, particularly those 55+, but all are invited. Wade Daniel, Minister of Music and Senior Adults at First Baptist, wants all to know that this is not limited to BFBC members.

The next Third Monday event will take place Nov. 18 in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall, beginning with a lunch of soup and sandwiches at 12:00 noon. Lunch will be followed by a wonderful program presented by the Ad Lib Singers. Cost for the lunch is $5, and reservations can be made by calling the church at 918-336-6172. Payment is made upon arrival.

“The Ad Lib Singers” group got its start in 1994 after the “Philtones” singing group sponsored by The Phillips Petroleum Company was dissolved. Several members of the “Philtones” wanted to continue singing as a group and met in living rooms until July 1995, when it was decided to formally organize as a corporation. They were incorporated as “Ad Lib” in August of that year. In 1999, the name was changed to “The Ad Lib Singers” to more accurately describe the organization. Their motto is: We never make mistakes; we just Ad-Lib.

The Ad Lib Singers entertain at local medical care facilities and businesses and have performed at Bartlesville’s OKM Festival for many years. Providing free concerts, all operational funding is through 501(C)(3) charitable donations from private and public sources.

The Ad Lib Singers are directed by Charlie Hendrickson and accompanied by Travis Dunlap. We hope you will join us for this enjoyable time together.

Next month’s 55+ Third Monday Event will be held on December 16, with Wade Daniel performing some original Christmas arrangements on the piano.

Parking is available on the south and west sides of the church, which is located at 405 South Cherokee.

Information on other 55+ events can be found on the church website at https://www.mybfbc.org/55plus