First Baptist Church

WCREA silent auction and Bartlesville Education Promise speaker

The Washington County Retired Educators Association will meet on Friday, Nov. 8, at Bartlesville First Church, 4715 Price Road. The annual silent auction will start at 10 a.m.. Proceeds of the auction go to fund the Wayne Richardson Teacher Scholarship that WCREA awards to a current Washington County public educator each year.

The program and regular meeting begin at 10:30 a.m., with speaker Vanessa Drummond discussing the Bartlesville Education Promise and how this helps local students.

Members may bring reading materials for the “Pass-It-Along” table, so that others may enjoy books and magazines they have finished. Bring paper goods for the Agape Mission and school supplies for Pack-the-Backpacks.