Bartlesville Area History Museum Education Coordinator Betty Keim will present the educational program “Brother Can You Spare a Dime?” examining the country’s Great Depression and ultimate stock market crash on Oct. 24, 1929.

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

“A chain of events plunged the U.S. into the longest and deepest economic crisis in American history on Oct. 24, 1929,” said museum coordinator Jo Crabtree.

“No one can say that the market crash was the single root cause for the staggering economic damage and ultimate consequences for what happened at that time in history; however, there were many contributing factors. We hope everyone will consider joining us as education coordinator Betty Keim examines this time in history and the ripple effect that spilled across the nation, including Bartlesville.”

A portion of the documentary, “Brother Can You Spare a Dime?” will be shown during the program, Crabtree said.

According to VCI Entertainment, the movie is a “chronicle of an unforgettable piece of American history – 12 crazy, painful see-saw years, from the Wall Street crash to Pearl Harbor. By juxtaposing contemporary news and documentary footage with extracts from Hollywood classics such as ‘Gold-diggers,’ ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Wild Boys of the Road,’ director Philippe Mora offers us an immediate, intricate and evocative scrapbook of the 1930s”

“Two heroes emerge: James Cagney, the rough diamond, hood-with-a-heart-of-gold star of the movies, the little man who won’t be beaten, and Franklin D. Roosevelt himself: tough yet benign, stepping into the breach with confidence and determination, yet imperceptibly crumpling under the weight of responsibility as he leads America through her most difficult years until the final humiliation of Pearl Harbor.”

Learn more by attending this program at the Bartlesville Area History Museum, a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.