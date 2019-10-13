Joe Lewis, a dedicated board member for Caney Valley Public Schools District, was awarded the Oklahoma State School Board Association 2019 Distinguished Service Award earlier this year.

In 1982, Lewis began the first of eight consecutive terms on the Caney Valley Public Schools board.

“He has served on the board for so long that even members who grew up in the community remember him being on the board when they were in Caney Valley High School,” school board president Dr. Sue Woods wrote in her nomination and also described Lewis as her mentor.

“Joe has helped guide the board through several difficult times. These include those common disputes and misunderstandings, along with the bond issues and repercussions following a contentious consolidation,” said Woods. “In essence, if Joe considers something appropriate, it is the right thing to do.”

Caney Valley Public Schools District superintendent Rick Peters described Lewis as a pillar of the community with impeccable character.

“I can honestly say Caney Valley would not have had the success it has achieved without the leadership, guidance and commitments of Joe Lewis,” Peters said.