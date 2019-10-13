Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” will present the educational program “Fourteen Flags over Oklahoma” on Oct. 29, Bartlesville Area History Museum Coordinator Jo Crabtree said recently.

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

“You will learn the flag of Oklahoma was designed by Mrs. Louise Funk Fluke, an artist from Oklahoma City and adopted in 1925,” Crabtree said. “She was presented the Pioneer Woman Award in 1986 in Ponca City for her work.”

“While Texas can boast six flags, which represent six nations — and yes, the reason for the name of their theme park, ‘Six Flags over Texas’ — Oklahoma can out-do them with the state’s 14 flags, which represent all the nations of our own state. While learning about the flags you will learn the history of the panhandle and how it relates to that of Texas history, as well as why we are one of the latest territories to become a state.”

Learn more by attending this program at the Bartlesville Area History Museum, a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.