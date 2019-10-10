Join Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection for an open house for the newly renovated group exercise studio on Oct. 15.

Free classes, chair massages, fitness assessments, exclusive offers, special discounts, light refreshments, giveaways and prize drawings will be offered and will be held in the lower level of the medical center in the exercise studio.

“This is a great opportunity to experience the Wellness Connection for free. Current members can come in, bring your friends, take advantage of discounts, enjoy snacks and win free prizes. First timers get the opportunity to try out classes, meet the instructors, and receive special membership offers. It will be a day of fun so come on by and find out why you need Wellness Connection in your life,” said Laurie Kendall, marketing specialist with St. John Health System.

Guests can attend group exercise classes for free in the morning. Space will be limited so sign up to reserve a spot or stop by 15-30 minutes early to take care of registration in person. Exercise professionals will also offer free fitness assessments including blood pressure, grip strength, muscular endurance and agility, Kendall said.

“Epic discounts and special offers will be available on the day of the open house including $0 enrollment and $0 dues for October when you sign up for a membership,” she said.

Current members are encouraged to bring a friend to the event for a chance to earn a free month of membership or to win three free months of membership.

Event schedule

8:00-8:30 a.m. Fitness assessments by appointment (members only)

8:45-9:30 a.m. Pilates class

9:30-10:00 a.m. Fitness assessments by appointment

10:15-11:00 a.m. Silver Sneakers Classic class

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Open House –fitness assessments, chair massages, light refreshments, door prizes

Call the Wellness Connection at 918-331-1102 to pre-register.