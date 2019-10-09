Tri County Tech student, Sammie Chavez, was recently named the Downtown Kiwanis Club’s Adult Student of the Month for September.

Chavez, a resident of Bartlesville, is currently enrolled in the construction technology program.

“I love construction,” Chavez said. “My favorite part of the program would have to be the ability to build things back up and remodel. My love for construction started at a young age when we would build skateboard ramps, and I thought to myself ‘Hey, this would be awesome to do for a living.”

In addition to the construction technology program, Chavez continues to stay dynamic. Last year, Chavez assisted in remodeling a family promise for The Journey Home.

Additionally, he helped build and design booths for Day of Caring. He also was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society, due to his outstanding attendance and grades.

“Sammie has been an exemplary student since he began at Tri County,” said Jason Murphy, Construction Technology Instructor. “He is my ‘go-to’ when I need a project worked on. I have great confidence that he will succeed in whatever venture he decides to embark on.”

Upon graduating from Tri County Tech, Chavez plans to join the workforce and would ideally like to apprentice under a master carpenter, and eventually operate his own house remodeling business.