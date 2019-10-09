The Halloween spirit will haunt the Bartlesville Symphony as the orchestra presents a “symphonic spooktacular.” Scary music from across the centuries will provide thrills and chills, with musical depictions of dancing witches and skeletons, ominous monsters, spooky creatures, and more.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 on the stage of the Bartlesville Community Center.

Maestro Lauren Green has selected some of the favorite ghostly pieces from the classical literature and combined them with suitably scary music from movies such as Gremlins and Alien to create a fun evening of music for the entire family.

Many players in the orchestra will get into the spirit with their own costumes and audience members are encouraged to do the same.

“This concert will prove the point that you can have fun and enjoy the symphony at the same time!” said Maestro Green. “The amazing variety of music we’ll be playing will really make for a great evening.”

Some of the more recognizable melodies will include the ominous theme of the Alfred Hitchcock television show, actually written in 1872, as well as the heart-pounding chase “In the Hall of the Mountain King” by Grieg.

Saint-Saens’ Danse Macabre will feature BSO Concertmaster Sheri Neubauer, fiddling up a frenetic graveyard dance of skeletons as she solos with the orchestra on a violin that is purposely adjusted out of tune.

Green has also been able to secure rarely heard music from the 1933 movie King Kong. “

The natives are wildly dancing, preparing their sacrifice to the Great Kong. This is movie music at its best!” commented the conductor.

Many generations of Disney fans will remember the scary scene from Fantasia, depicting the menacing witches on Bald Mountain. This powerful music by Mussorgsky will give audience members a chance to recreate that scene in their own imaginations—or simply create their own new frightening scenario.

Music by Berlioz, including the only musical depiction of a guillotine at work, will round out the program, along with music from the movies Alien 3 and Gremlins 2.

“I hope that everyone will come and join in the musical fun,” Green added. “The music is exciting and the orchestra is great. It will be a memorable night.”

At intermission the BSO will institute a new feature for VIP donors, with free wine and hors d’oeuvre. This is a special program to reward those who have given substantial donations to maintain the quality performance and outreach programs of the Symphony. VIP receptions for the season are sponsored by Arvest Wealth Management.

Before the concert, at 6:30 p.m. in the Lyon Gallery, conductor Green will briefly discuss the upcoming program and give some background to his musical selections. This is free for all audience members.

Concert tickets for this delightfully scary evening are available at the Bartlesville Community Center box office. Call 918-336-2787 or go online at www.bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.