The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation is now accepting nominations for the BPSF Educator Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

In its eleventh year, the Educator Hall of Fame seeks to recognize outstanding former Bartlesville Public School District educators who made a positive impact on students and the Bartlesville community. Last year’s inductees included Helen Raible, Earl Sears and Barbara Tunin.

If you know of a former BPSD educator who you feel deserves to be a member of the BPSF Educator Hall of Fame, you are encouraged to nominate that person for this prestigious honor. Online nomination forms can be found on the BPSF website http://bpsfoundation.org/educator-hall-of-fame.

If you are unable fill out the online form, you may pick up a nomination form at the Education Service Center, 1100 SW Jennings, or write a short description of the nominee’s employment history at Bartlesville Schools and why the educator is worthy of Hall of Fame induction. Mail written applications to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation at 1100 SW Jennings, Bartlesville.

The deadline to submit all nominations is Oct. 18. For more information, please contact Blair Ellis at bpsfoundation@bps-ok.org or by phone, 918-336-8600, ext 3523. Inductees will be announced early next year.