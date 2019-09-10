EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Robert Hussey in Bartlesville Feb. 27.

Robert Hussey was born in Norwalk, Calif. on Jan. 19, 1972. His father was Timothy James Hussey and his mother was Donna Bernice Hussey. Her maiden name was Boone. He went to school in Norwalk, but graduated in Georgia.

JOE TODD: When did the family move to Georgia?

ROBERT HUSSEY: The family didn’t, I did. I turned eighteen and moved off with my grandparents.

T: Where is Georgia?

H: Austell, Ga.

T: What did you do after high school?

H: After high school, I had a couple little jobs. I was a cook for one company and bounced around their company. I did that for about two years then joined the military. I joined the Army.

T: When did you join the Army?

H: Jan. 24, 1994.

T: Why did you join the Army over the Navy, Marines or Air Force?

H: I talked to my grandfather, and I turned twenty-one and said I would join the Military. I forgot about it and the recruiter called me back, and I joined following my little brother. From there it was twenty years of marital bliss.

T: Where did you go for your Basic Training?

H: I went to Fort Jackson, S.C.

T: Tell me about Basic.

H: I went in with the attitude that I didn’t know anything, and they were going to teach me. I was a little scared because it was something new and unknown. I came out thinking I was going to do this for my four years and get out.

T: What type of training did you have in Basic?

H: Basic stuff to be a soldier. How to march, walk and talk. Shooting and basic combat skills.

T: Did you go on bivouac?

H: Yes, we went on bivouac.

T: Tell me about bivouac.

H: Bivouac was all done at dark for us. We slept some during the day but most of what we did was done at night. At night, they wanted to do their 25 kilometer road march, and they needed help and I volunteered quick. They never volunteer for anything but that day I did and at night I slept in a nice hot bed and my buddies walked back in the rain.

T: Basic lasted how long?

H: I want to say it was eight weeks.

T: After Basic, where did you go?

H: I moved to my MOS school, which was 31U and was a fairly new MOS and combined other MOS’s in the communication field.

T: Where did you go for your AIT?

H: Beautiful Augusta, Ga. to Fort Gordon.

T: How did AIT compare to Basic?

H: It was a lot more relaxed. We still had drill sergeants but they weren’t as hard on you. You had already been broken, now they were building you up. They were teaching you in your job. We had a drill sergeant, and we were his last class. He wasn’t supposed to have so he was a little bit extra lenient.

T: Did you learn code?

H: We didn’t do Morse Code, but some of us learned it just for the fun of it. We had the 12 series radios and other Vietnam era radios. We had the PRC 77, RT524.

T: When you were in Basic and AIT, did you study Desert Storm?

H: No, because I was old enough to watch it on TV.

T: What did you think about Desert Storm?

H: I understood why, it was quick, fast and done. In school there was no Gulf War, it hadn’t made the schools yet.

T: After your communications school, where did you go?

H: I went to Fort Campbell, Ky.

T: What did you do at Fort Campbell?

H: I was stationed with the 1st of the 101st Aviation Battalion. I was the communications guy. I was only there for a year. We learned a whole new radio system there. They were rapid deployment and got all the new stuff first. I actually enjoyed it there. I enjoyed the area and being rapid deployed. We were set to deploy twice to the gulf because of Saddam Hussein. We were a reaction force and some weekends it kind of messed me up.

T: What unit were you assigned to?

H: 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment.

T: What was your job in the unit?

H: I was a communications specialist. I worked on radios and telephone lines — any way of communication.

T: Did you still lay commo wire?

H: We laid commo wire by the mile and hung antennas as high as we could get them.

T: You never deployed?

H: I never deployed with them.

T: We were rapid deployment and were ready a few times because Saddam decided he was going to head south toward Kuwait again. It was right at Christmas time because that was his pattern. We all got ready and were told to stand down.

T: How does a rapid deployment unit work?

H: With 18th Airborne Corps, where 101st falls under, you have wheels up within 18 hours. That is shots, dental work and everything to get you deployed. You keep things packed most of the time for that purpose and everything is ready.

T: You were at Fort Campbell how long?

H: I was there for a year.

T: Where did you go?

H: I went to Aviation Brigade, 3rd ID in Ansbach, Germany.

T: Did you request Germany?

H: No, I came down on orders.

T: What did you do at Ansbach?

H: I picked up the computer side of communications. I replaced the guy and that is all he did. All I did was deal with their computers and their networks at the same time doing the regular commo stuff, radios and wires.

T: When did you go to Germany?

H: November 1995.

T: What was the reaction of the local people to you in Ansbach?

H: Most of the people were fairly nice. I didn’t go out a lot. I was waiting for my wife to come over before I went out and did a lot. The locals that came on post, we had no problems with. Back then, it was an open post. I had one help me get my first apartment downtown.

T: Did you get to Berlin?

H: I did not make it to Berlin. I made it to all the southern cities in Bavaria. I love that area.

T: Were you still in communications in 3rd ID?

H: Yes, I was. While I was there, we deployed to Bosnia. The acronym was IFOR, but I don’t know what it stood for. (NATO Implementation Force). Ideally, it was to stop the civil war there. There was a cease fire and the [United Nations] went in to help them out, and that was my first deployment.

T: When you heard you were being deployed to Bosnia, what were you thinking?

H: I was on leave and came back to the states for Christmas and one of my buddies called and said we were to deploy in three months. I was kind of shocked but it was OK, and [I] tried to get my family straight. It was just me and my wife and there was a lot of rushing because we just had so long to get things done and get them done right.

T: When did you leave for Bosnia?

H: It was early 1997 but I don’t remember the date.

T: Tell me about going to Bosnia and what happened.

H: We got to a camp named Tuzla West at an airfield.

T: Were you still with 3rd ID?

H: There was a reflagging about six months prior to that and 3rd ID changed over to 1st ID, but it was still the aviation brigade, 1st Infantry Division.

T: Was that the 4th Brigade?

H: Yes, it was.

T: I was 4th Brigade 1st ID in Desert Storm. What was your job in Bosnia?

H: I was the network manager. I had been to a few schools that set us up to run a network. My bosses made sure that is what I did, and that is what I had to do.

T: Why was there a civil war in Bosnia?

H: When the breakup of Yugoslavia happened, everyone wanted their little piece and the in-between lines didn’t want to be a part of a certain group. You had Slobodan Milosevic that went through and cleaned house in Serbia and tried to go through those area.

T: What is COMSEC?

H: Communications Security, the key to secure communications.

T: Is it like Crypto?

H: It is Crypto. The older generation had tapes and we had digital devices that held it all for us.

T: Did you find it?

H: Yes, the kid confessed that he threw it out on his drive home. He was on his drive out of the country. They went through everything we had five times and the good thing, we did job the right way and our paperwork was straight.

T: What is your best memory of Bosnia?

H: I think it was the camaraderie of the guys in our shop. We always took care of each other, if anybody needed anything in the shop. Everyone looked out for each other. We really had good NCOs in that shop. They taught us what it meant to be an NCO.

T: What is your worst memory of Bosnia?

H: Waking up to mortar fire, knowing all I had was a tent.

T: Was it incoming?

H: It was incoming fire. There was a guy up on a hillside and would fire into the area. I don’t know if he was aiming, because he never hit anything. It was that initial feeling that this guy was trying to kill me. After a while, you kind of got used to it.

T: What type of tents did you live in?

H: We lived in GP Mediums with wooden frames. We framed them up so they would last more then three weeks on the poles.

T: Who was your commanding officer?

H: I don’t remember the company commander. Our brigade commander was Colonel Casey. His wife took my wife under her wing since it was her first deployment.

T: Did we do a good job in Bosnia?

H: Since I was right there toward the beginning, I don’t know how it turned out. By then I was on to my next set.

T: You were in Bosnia how long?

H: That was a nine-month tour.

T: Did you come back a changed person?

H: I changed a little bit. I began to like this military thing. I didn’t like being away from my family. I signed my name and knew what I had to do. I haven’t changed much since I was nineteen years old.

T: From Bosnia, where did you go?

H: We went back to Germany, and that is where I re-enlisted the first time. I re-enlisted to go to Fort Benning, Ga. because I wanted to get my wife close to her family. My unit was 1st Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment. That was the first time I had been in an infantry unit, and I don’t know what I was expecting. I went to Kelly Hill at Fort Benning and that is where I was introduced to mechanized infantry. It was the 3rd Infantry Division. I was with the 1st ID and 3rd ID almost my whole military career. I was going to stay in at least ten years. I had great NCOs, and I deployed with them twice. We drew the rotation for Kosovo. I think we were the third or fourth rotation in. Prior to that deployment is when 9-11 happened. We were doing our exercises in preparation to go. It happened while we were out in the field at Fort Polk, La. It was a culture shock. We were not doing the rapid deployment because we were already on a mission. It was a shock of it all happening. Knowing the Pentagon could change their mind, we were not going to Kosovo, but we were going straight to war. It opened my eyes and opened my wife’s eyes.

T: Did you go to Kosovo?

H: We got to go to Kosovo and spent six months in the beautiful Kosovo countryside.

T: What did you do in Kosovo?

H: I was one of the few guys that knew computers, so if it had to do with computers on that post, whether it was broken or could not get on the network. …

T: How did Kosovo compare to Bosnia?

H: Kosovo was a cakewalk. It was so much easier. I had a room with eight other guys. They were called C Huts. I had a bed I was sleeping in, lights and a shower. It was a lot nicer.

T: Where were you based in Kosovo?

H: Gjilani, Kosovo. It was a nice little town and we were able go get out on the town. They wanted troops to do patrols. To go out and let them know that we were there. We went out on the town and we could shop, as long as we weren’t buying food. We could buy a gift for the wife but not eat food so we didn’t get sick. We had to walk everywhere on the town.

T: You were in Kosovo how long?

H: That was a six month tour.

T: From Kosovo, where did you go?

H: I went back to Fort Benning. After Kosovo, I re-enlisted again.

T: What did you wife say when you re-enlisted?

H: She thought I was crazy. My family didn’t think I would make it past Basic. The economy wasn’t doing so hot, and I thought I had a job and might as well keep doing it. I re-enlisted to stay at Fort Benning to keep the wife close to home. Six months later, we were headed for the gulf and my wife about had a fit. About six months after getting home from Kosovo, the division got orders to get ready to go to Iraq.

T: Were you 1st ID or 3rd ID?

H: 3rd ID.

T: What did you do in Iraq?

H: My first tour in Iraq, I did nothing but retransmissions. I relayed radio signals so they could talk further out. I did that and maintain everyone’s radios.

T: Where in Iraq were you?

H: … It was Tallil Air Base. It was in southern Iraq. We came out of Kuwait. We stopped at a number of small towns working our way to Baghdad.

T: Were you still in communications?

H: I was still in communications.

T: What radios did you have?

H: We had the SINCGARS radios, the next generation. …

T: You were in Iraq how long?

H: That tour was six months. We made the invasion, got to Baghdad, secured the water plant in Baghdad to save the infrastructure for the city. …

T: From Iraq, where did you go?

H: I went back to Fort Benning and re-enlisted to PCS to Germany. I re-enlisted right before I went to Iraq. While I was in Iraq, my partner from my first deployment emailed me and asked if I still worked on computers. I told him I did, and he said I was on his gain roster, so I was going with a friend.

T: What is the gain roster?

H: Incoming personnel. He told me that all I was going to do was work on computers. …

T: Where did you go?

H: Back to Iraq. I did four tours in Iraq.

T: What have you done since you retired?

H: I started out with a part time job at Lowes. They had a position come open and now I work full time.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

H: I retired January 2014 and moved to Bartlesville.

T: Why did you come here?

H: I had family here. … I took about three months off and had to find something to do and got a part time job at Lowes.

T: Would you join the Army again?

H: I would do it in a second.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

H: I want to be remembered as a good dad.