“Cherokee Avenue Walking Tour,” a fall event by the Bartlesville Area History Museum, will take place from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12, BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree said this week.

The tour takes participants past 24 of some of the most historic homes in Bartlesville, including:

• Frank Phillips Home

• Reynolds home, which later became the Armais Atruntoff home, founder of Reda Pump

• Kane home, built by John H. Kane, Washington County’s first attorney

• 20 other homes

The homes represent a variety of architectural styles reflecting the era of construction, each one unique and interesting, Crabtree said.

Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” and Betty Keim, BAHM education coordinator, will serve as tour guides.

The program is coordinated with the Frank Phillips Home. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Crabtree at 918-338-4294.

The total cost of the tour is $6.50 each. The tour will begin at the Frank Phillips Home parking lot. At the conclusion of the walking tour, the Phillips Home tour will begin, Crabtree said.

The museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone. BAHM is a family-friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 918-338-4294.