This week’s column is part III in a series about Oklahoma Women as presented June 28 at the Bartlesville Area History Museum by Kay Little of Kay’s Little Adventures.

Little found a 1937 interview by the W.P.A. for Pioneer Indian History Project for Oklahoma that included a woman named Corella H. Mooney was a mother of five and the widow of a Union soldier. She was born in 1842 and was 94 years old at the time of the interview.

Although she had very little education and could only write her name, she packed the five children to move to Texas, but a relative talked her into moving to Indian territory instead, Little said.

“So, they went to Vinita on the train and from there to Bartlesville on a wagon,” she said.

Mooney and her children settled on leased property at the foot of Circle Mountain. The Indians she met were kind to her and helpful.

She sewed to make money and her clients included the first Mrs. Johnstone, Little said. Mr. Johnstone, Keeler and Carr, three of the Bartlesville founding fathers, helped her and paid for her daughter’s funeral.

Mooney said the first hotel in Bartlesville was located where the old hospital in Bartlesville was later located on Frank Phillips Blvd.

“Mr. Keeler later built a home on that land and later a hospital was built,” Little said.

In the 1937 interview, Mooney said the Johnstone’s ranch home was located where Central Middle School is now located.

Mooney said the greatest flood of the time in Bartlesville took place in 1885 and caused the water to be knee deep in the Johnstone Keeler Store, which was at Henlsey and Delaware.

Mooney told the story of Jacob Bartles moving his store to Dewey in the interview.

She was working for Mrs. Johnstone when she met Mr. Mooney, a Union soldier in the 15th Ohio Infantry and Mr. Johnstone advised her to marry him.

“Mary Oberly made her wedding dress and because Mr. Mooney was a farmer, they bought a farm of 1,000 acres, including pasture land, on Coon Creek,” Little said.

Stella Bixler worked for Mrs. Mooney, and then married William Johnstone after his first wife died, Little said.

Eventually, Mrs. Mooney bought a piece of property, leased it to an oil company and it brought in a big well.

“Then she and her husband got a lot at Fifth and Johnstone, built a two-story house, lived there for a number of years and then in 1937 the YMCA was located there. The YMCA was on the corner where the Conoco parking lot is, and the YWCA was next door, where the city parking lot is,” she said. “Her husband also built a store building for Bob Bradley and Jim Bryant on Second Street, where they operated a general merchandising store. They also had a store on Third Street, which is Frank Phillips.”

Her close friends, who helped her through the tough times of her early time in Bartlesville, were Mrs. Armstrong and Mrs. Oberly, mother of Frank Oberly.

Her great grandfather was U.S. President William Henry Harrison.

Next week’s column will be about Elizabeth Little Collins, who Kay Little is not related to but who she had the opportunity to meet.