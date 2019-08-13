EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Samuel Dewey Jarvis June 21, 2019 in Muskogee.

Samuel Dewey Jarvis was born in Edmond on Dec. 11, 1947. His father was Harol E. Jarvis and his mother was Flossie Bolles Jarvis.

JOE TODD: Did you go through school in Edmond?

SAMUEL JARVIS: I went to a variety of places. … I came back to Edmond, then back to Flagstaff and graduated from Flagstaff in 1966.

T: Why did the family move around so much?

J: When I was younger, my dad had retired from Civil Service and he moved to Texas for a job. That played out, and we moved to Edmond. My mother went to college and she moved on. She took a job with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and we moved to the Navajo Reservation to a place called Luepp, Ariz.

T: What did your mother do at the reservation?

J: She was a guidance counselor, and she was in charge of the girls’ dormitory. It was a government boarding school. I went to school at Flagstaff High School and rode the school bus 48 miles one way. I lived over a hundred miles away from some of my classmates. There were three bus routes, one was forty eight, one was fifty and one was fifty three miles.

T: What did you do after high school?

J: I have to tell you a story. When I moved back to Edmond, I called my friend up and asked him what was going on and he said, “How about joining the Naval Reserve with me Tuesday night.” I thought about it for about two seconds and said, “OK.” We went and joined the Naval Reserve, and that changed my life. When I went back to Arizona, I simply transferred units and drilled in Flagstaff.

T: Did you have Boot Camp?

J: The Naval Reserve at that time was very unique. They had a two-year, active-duty commitment. For the first 18 months, you drilled and went to Boot Camp for two weeks. I went to San Diego for two weeks. That was in June of 1965. In August I went back to San Diego and did a two week cruise on a ship. I had two weeks and a cruise then I drilled every month.

T: Tell me about your petty officers.

J: A guy yelled at me. We were in formation and a guy yelled at me and I didn’t hear him. I looked at him, and he called me a name and I never looked at him again. It was not a bad experience, I thought it was a very good learning experience for a 17-year old. I learned to appreciate the discipline part of it.

T: Being 17, did you have to have your father sign for you to join?

J: Yes, I did. My mother would never forgive him for that.

T: How often would you drill?

J: When I lived in Edmond, we drilled every week. Every Tuesday night I went to Oklahoma City. The reserve center was on 23rd Street right down from the capitol building.

T: What would you do on your drills?

J: Go to class. We had a formation and a little marching, but they had curriculum from NBC Warfare to weapons. It was just a little bit of everything.

T: What did you do in Flagstaff?

J: They drilled a full weekend. On Friday night, I would bring my stuff with me, and I would stay in a hotel on Friday and Saturday night and my mother would come get me on Sunday. What little money I made was going for my expenses. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

T: How much did you make for the weekend?

J: I got a quarterly check, and it was less than fifty dollars. It was not a whole lot of money.

T: Who was the commander?

J: We had several officers that were from Phoenix. T: Tell me about the cruise you were on.

J: It was a normal Navy mess up. We reported to this ship. I had orders to go to this ship. There was a whole group of us and the guy yelled at us, “Why are you here?” We told him we were here for two weeks. He said, “We are leaving for Vietnam tomorrow, do you want to go with us?” We all said, “No.” He told us to go back where we came from. We went back to this building. I was reassigned to the USS Calvert, APA – 32.

T: What kind of ship is the Calvert?

J: It is a troop transport with amphibious forces with the Higgins Boats that ran right up to the beach.

T: What did you do on the Calvert?

J: I was striking to be a yeoman, and I got stuck as a clerk. I worked in the office and mostly ran errands. I got a glimpse of what life was like, and it was a great experience. I was much better prepared when it was time to go on active duty.

T: Where were your quarters on the Calvert?

J: We were in a sleeping area and they had a variety of those places. It was only a couple of decks down.

T: How high were the bunks stacked?

J: Four.

T: When you went aboard the Calvert, where did the ship go?

J: We just went out to sea. We were fortunate that we actually got underway. Sometimes you went aboard a ship for a two week cruise, and it never got underway.

T: Did you have a general quarters on the ship?

J: Yes, but we followed a guy.

T: Did you have a place to abandon ship?

J: I don’t remember.

T: What is your most vivid memory of the Calvert?

J: It was an old ship and was built to be a cruise liner. It had a very unique stairwell for the officers. I thought every ship would be like Calvert. And when I went on active duty, I was shocked the ships were different.

T: After the Calvert, did you go back to your reserve unit?

J: I went back to my reserve unit. I went in June of 1965 for Boot Camp and August of 1965 to the Calvert. My next stop was going to be active duty.

T: When did you go on active duty?

J: In August of 1966.

T: Did you think you would go to Vietnam?

J: It didn’t make any difference. I was just excited about going. All these guys from Oklahoma City were going to the west coast. My friend I joined the Naval reserve with went to Monterrey, Ca. for shore duty. He was an electronics tech. I wanted to go to sea. When I reported to Charleston for active duty, folks came in from all over. We went to sick bay and all these places to get ready to go on active duty. I went in and sat down and talked to this guy and he was in personnel. His job was to assign me to a command. He asked me a few questions and he said, “Jarvis, I am going to assign you to Commander Amphibious Group 4.” I told him that I didn’t want that, I wanted to go to sea. He said, “Shut up, Jarvis, you don’t know what you want.” I told him I wanted to go to sea and he told me I was going to Commander, Amphibious Group 4 in Norfolk, Virginia. We had out shots and they told us to get all of our stuff and be this place at four o’clock. We had our sea bags and got on the bus and we went from Charlestown, S.C. to Norfolk, Va. We got there in the middle of the night and we were told to get in a rack. They got us up after about two hours of sleep and it was time to report to our command and we went in all directions. I reported to the commander of Amphibious Group 4.

T: What is Amphibious Group 4?

J: It has a two star admiral and is responsible for a group of ships. We had three squadron of amphibious ships and we were still in the WWII mode, where we were going to drop Marines on the beach. There was a variety of ships responsible for this. We had some LSTs that took tanks to the shore. We had the first of the helicopter carriers. I was on board the USS Guam LPH-9. I was green as a gourd, and I asked the question, “When are we going to sea?” I was told, “We are leaving next month, we are going on a short cruise.” I asked where we were going, and I was told we were going out into the Atlantic. I asked what we were going to do and told, “We are going to get astronauts.”

T: What kind of ship is the Guam?

J: Helicopter carrier. It looks like a carrier and they put Marine on the beach by helicopter.

T: What helicopters did you have?

J: I am not an Airdale, I don’t know.

T: What was your job on the USS Guam?

J: I was a clerk typist. I was assigned to Operations and Plans. We were responsible for the development of operational orders and plans. We did a variety of things. The first shock, I had to fill out all this information. I had to have a top-secret clearance. I filled out all this paperwork and sent if off so I could have access to classified information. Underway, we stood watches, and we would be in one of the bridges in a big room and we would have five or six radios going with two or three officers in there. We were keeping in contact with ships in our formation. When we were recovering astronauts, we had the White House, NASA Houston and NASA Florida.

We got underway and I was asked, “Jarvis, do you know how to talk on this radio?” I said, “No, sir.” He said, “We will teach you.” Four hours of nothing but static, and you would talk to different places and do radio checks and maintain via the radios. You listen and had to write everything down. That was my first experience with the radios.

One of the things I learned real quick, just because you have a job specialty, it doesn’t mean you are going to be doing that. You need to be prepared for anything. We had some privileges that other people didn’t have. We could go just about anywhere on the ship and they didn’t mess with us. We had thing on our right sleeve that told your command. Mine said “COMFRIB Group 4.” With that, no one bothered me. We wore white uniforms and that is the hardest thing to stay clean on a ship. I worked in the office and I was just a gopher and stand watch.

J: What watches did you stand?

J: Usually it was the eight to midnight.

T: Where did you stand your watch?

J: We had a bridge that was assigned to the staff and we could look out and see the flight deck and the ocean. Most of my time was looking at this radio. Four hours on and eight hours off. The day of the recovery, that was my most unique experience.

It was Gemini 11. Conrad and Cooper were the astronauts. I didn’t have watch, so I roamed around to find a spot. I found a great spot and someone said, “there they are.”

This huge orange and white parachute was coming down. The UDT, underwater demolition team, was in a helicopter. They jumped out of the helicopter and put this device around the capsule. They got the astronauts out up into the helicopter and brought them on board.

I was watching them and the admiral talked to them, and they each gave a little speech. They headed in the ship toward sickbay, and I maneuvered my way, and I stood there as they walked right by me. I could have touched both of them.

That was my most unique experience.

They brought the capsule on board and the folks from NASA were on board. They had some guys that tested the capsule for exposure while in space. They had 55-gallon drums everywhere, and they stripped that capsule down to nothing, and put things in these drums.

We headed toward the Florida coast, and the next day the astronauts took off in a helicopter. We pulled in and they unloaded everything in the middle of the night, and we were back underway to Norfolk.

A month later, we moved off the ship to a different ship. We were on the USS Francis Marion. I think that is APA-247.

It was a troop transport, and it was awful. It was just a garbage ship. The food was awful; the compartment was awful. … Then I went to school to learn how to talk on the radio. They wanted me out on the bridge about three o’clock in the morning, and we are in darkened ship, and we are down around Puerto Rico somewhere. We are in an area we are not supposed to be in. I am up on the bridge by myself, and it is pitch black. I am still on the Francis Marion, and I see one of these helicopter carriers twice as big as us and it goes right in front of us. I wondered what was going on. The next day, they were playing games, and we were not supposed to be there. They didn’t see us, and I don’t know why they didn’t pick us up on the radar. Everyone was going crazy because of this close collision at sea. People lose their commissions over things like that, people get demoted. The admiral was not a very happy camper. They got the captain up and the admiral was up and people were saluting everywhere. We learned later the captain reported to the admiral what happened. The captain said, “My officer of the deck froze and the boatswain, and E-3 took command of the ship.”

The admiral said, “He did what?” “He took command of the ship, changed direction, and we avoided the collision.”

The admiral said he would like to speak to this young man. They brought him in and it was just him and the admiral. This guy is shaking. The admiral asked what happened and he said, “I have the con, and we are going to back down and we avoided the collision. I took command of the ship.”

The admiral said, “Did you think of doing this?’’

The guy said, “I didn’t have time, we were going to hit.”

The admiral then said, “This is what you do if this happens again; you are dismissed.” The guy was walking out and the admiral said, “son.”

The guy turned around and the admiral said, “Thank you.” This was told us by the guy that it happened to. The officer that froze was gone. He was processed and was out of the service.

I had a two-year active duty commitment and someone came in and said, “Anyone want to go to Vieques?” Vieques is an island off Puerto Rico. They said they needed somebody to go down there for two weeks on and two enlisted. … I didn’t have a place to sleep and went with communications people, and they have the classified radios, and I had a top-secret clearance.

They had a Quonset hut and my officer made arrangements for me to sleep there. We got to fly in the helicopter, and it was a unique experience. Later, I found that most of the things we did were unique, other folks didn’t do them. We could move off the ship onto shore for a month, and we loved that.

T: You were on active duty two years?

J: Yes, I stayed in the reserves and retired in 1988.

J: I graduated from Central State with a degree in elementary education. … I took a job with the VA Regional Office. It was a good job, and I was still in the reserves. I worked for the VA for 35 years.

T: Would you join again?

J: In a heartbeat.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

J: As someone who accomplished something. I hope you took away how important my experiences were to me. If they called me back today, I would go.