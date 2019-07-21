The Bartlesville Community Center is thrilled to announce its new 2019-2020 Broadway in Bartlesville! season with offer five outstanding traveling New York shows. So, purchase tickets and mark your calendars right now.

Here’s the rundown.

At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, the award-winning “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” will be on stage to share the inspiring, true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom. King started as a hit song writer and become one of the most successful solo acts. “Jersey Boys” is the next production on the BCC stage at 7:30 p.m. Nov 1. This musical tells the inside story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and their rise from the streets of New Jersey to the Rock Hall of Fame. Attendees will recognize many songs including “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Walk Like A Man.”

The spring calendar will bring three more musicals beginning with “The Choir of Man” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, 2020, offering up 90 minutes of hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance and live percussion with foot stomping choreography.

Then sit back and enjoy the Tony Award-winning musical “An American in Paris” at 7:30 p.m. March 3.

A production with your favorite Gershwin songs including “I Got Rhythm,” “S Wonderful” and “Stairway to Paradise” will have you singing along with this terrific cast.

The 2019-2020 season closes with “Bandstand” at 7:30 p.m. April 22. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First-Class Donny Novitski, a singer and songwriter, discovers the power of music with his band. This Tony Award-winning Broadway musical has direction and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, known for his Tony award for “Hamilton,” and it explodes with high-octane, heart-stopping and fantastic dancing on stage.

Season tickets are on sale now and can be ordered by calling the Bartlesville Community Cener Box Office at 918-336-2787 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays, or even better, order tickets and charge them on-line at your convenience at www. bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.

The tickets purchased will be placed on Will Call at the Community Center or tickets can also be mailed five weeks before the first musical of the season.

A special thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts, and to the Oklahoma Arts Council, in addition to our many local sponsors for their financial assistance in bringing this 2019-2020 Broadway in Bartlesville! series to the Bartlesville Community Center.

— Broadway in Bartlesville!