Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” will present the educational program “The Rain Will Come Tomorrow” at noon Aug. 5.

The brown bag event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville.

“Little will portray a woman living in the Oklahoma Panhandle during the late 1930s. She will share what life was like before, during and near the end of the dust bowl,” said BAHM Coordinator Jo Crabtree

“The state of Oklahoma suffered greatly due to drought. The result was the ‘dust bowl,’ which in turn caused so much misery — churches held ‘rain services,’ where people packed church pews to lift prayers for divine intervention to welcome the storms they craved, to end the dusty, dirty misery that had become their daily lives. The dust bowl days began in the ’30s and lasted approximately 10 years. Even famous singer/songwriter Woody Guthrie penned several songs and recorded them about the dust bowl. He became known as ‘Oklahoma’s Dustbowl Balladeer.’”

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is a family-friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.