An Introduction to Scrapbooking Class will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.

Scrapbooks preserve a wide array of family memories, such as family weddings, anniversaries, births and childhood milestones, school days, graduations and salutes to veterans. Participants should bring some family photos and memorabilia to the class.

Basic materials will be provided and participants can bring their own materials.

This classes is free and open to the public, and will be held in the Library’s meeting room C.

Class size is limited, so registration is required. To register, call the reference desk at 918-338-4169.

— BP Library