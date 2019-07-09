EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Bertrand McDonald May 12, 1989 in Wilmington, N.C. at the reunion of the USS Oklahoma.

Bertrand McDonald lived in San Diego, Calif. at the time of this interview in 1989. McDonald was born in Greenwood, Neb., a town of 400, on Dec. 1, 1912. He graduated from high school in Greenwood in 1933.

JOE TODD: What did you do after high school?

BERTRAND MCDONALD: I was in the meat market and grocery business. A man had a farm two miles outside of town and a store in town, and I worked for him.

T: What did you do?

M: Waited on customers and working in the store. I was a meat cutter.

T: How did the Depression affect the store?

M: It didn’t affect the store or the town too much. An example, they would come in the store and all their money was safety pinned in their pocket, then looked around before they took it out. People couldn’t even buy a job. …

T: When did you join the Navy?

M: I joined December 1, 1936. The first couple of years I was in the deck force.

T: Where did you join the Navy?

M: In Omaha.

T: Why did you join the Navy over the Army or the Marines?

M: One reason, I came to California a couple of years before, and I made up my mind I would join the Navy and come back. I was on a visit with my step mother and her husband.

T: Where did you go for Boot Camp?

M: Great Lakes.

T: When were you assigned to the USS Oklahoma?

M: I think it was in May of 1937.

T: Where did you go aboard?

M: Bremerton, Wash.

T: When you first saw the Oklahoma, what did you think?

M: It was in the Navy Yards, and I thought it was a hell of a mess and thought it was an awful bog boast. I had never seen anything like it. The first thing they do is herd you aboard and assign you to a duty station. …

T: Where was your duty station?

M: First duty on the five inch guns in the 6th Division.

T: What did you do on the five inch guns?

M: First, I was a loader, and then went to pointer.

T: What does a loader do?

M: Helps load the guns.

T: And what does the pointer do?

M: Hits the target.

T: What other duties did you have besides loader and pointer?

M: We holy stoned the deck. That is the first thing we did.

T: How do you holy stone the deck?

M: You have a brick with a hole in it and a broom handle in the hole, then you go back and forth on the teak wood deck and it sure does shine. It is the neatest way of cleaning the deck.

T: Why is it called a holy stone?

M: I have no idea. I guess because it has a hole in it. You can use them forever.

T: How often did you holy stone?

M: Practically every day at 6 in the morning, get out there and get your exercise.

T: Did you shine bright work?

M: Oh yes.

T: How do you shine bright work?

M: Well you have bolts around the ship about one or two inches in diameter and you take a piece of rope, and it is like brushing your teeth and you shine every bolt.

T: How long were you on the deck force?

M: Oh, a couple of years.

T: What was your average day on the Oklahoma?

M: Actually, the first part of the ship, there was a lot of painting and this Third-Class Boatswains Mate, and he gave me a bucket of paint and the ship had the double bottoms, and they come down the side of the ship below water line. I was told to go inside and start painting from the bottom and work up. He didn’t warn me about the fumes in there. I was painting and the fumes knocked me out, and I fell to the bottom. They hauled me out, revived me and told me to go back down there.

T: How far did you fall?

M: Oh, I don’t know, maybe fifteen feet. There were a lot of things that happened to me, and why I am still here I don’t know.

T: What is your fondest memory of the Oklahoma?

M: Oh, I don’t know, the closeness and fellowship of the group. They were great American boys. The whole crew I’ll say was the best crew the cooperated and looked out for each other than on any ship that ever existed. I lost a heck of a lot of wonderful boys when that ship turned over.

T: What made the Oklahoma special?

M: The closeness of the crew in cooperation with each other.

T: Did the other ships have a crew that was close like that?

M: No, I was on several other ships, and they didn’t have that closeness. I really don’t know except it seems that the boys looked out for each other when they were on shore. If you got in trouble, there was another helping you. If you were from the Oklahoma, you didn’t have to worry about someone sidewinding you.

T: What type of trouble did you get into?

M: Stupidity, too much to drink, stumble into something. Someone would tackle me, and I always fought back. Some guy from another ship would haul off, and I would let them let them have it no matter how big they were.

T: Were you a cook on the Oklahoma?

M: Yes.

T: When did you go in the galley?

M: I think 1938.

T: Why did you become a cook?

M: I had been a meat cutter, my father owned a meat market. I have the scars to prove it. I thought I was going to lose a thumb aboard the Oklahoma when I turned a knife the wrong way.

T: Would you describe the galley on the Oklahoma?

M: It was like most of the ships of that period. The grills were on one side and the bakery was separate, was behind. Had a white tile deck and white bulkheads. There was always something to do. On Field Day, we scrubbed every inch from the top down.

T: When you were a cook, when did your day begin?

M: Sometimes 4 in the morning.

T: What did you cook for breakfast?

M: Bacon and eggs and toast, just normal. We had fried potatoes and beans. I was called the copper king. I would make beans so fast, and they ate them fast and I started two coppers of beans.

T: What is a copper?

M: It is a big stainless-steel pot.

T: How much would they hold?

M: Eighty gallons. I never ate beans like that for breakfast.

T: Did you have fresh eggs?

M: Oh, yes.

T: Where were they stored?

M: In a chill box down below.

T: That type of refrigeration did you have?

M: It was created from the ship’s refrigeration system. There were lockers that were about eighteen feet square where the meat was stored and they were refrigerated. They had to be defrosted every so often. I remember I was chinning myself on one of the metal frames that support the mess tables. I was over a hatch and someone came along and opened the hatch but didn’t tell me. I let go and down I went and caught my chin on the hatch and took nineteen stitches to close it up. I landed right in front of the executive officer. I was bleeding all over. There were about forty cooks and bakers and mess people on the Oklahoma. There were five of us on each watch cooking for the crew. The watch started at 4 a.m. and lasted until after 5 p.m.

T: Why type of meals did you serve?

M: The noon meal was fried steak to baked steak, meat loaf, roast beef and roast pork. Once in a while roast lamb, but not very often because a lot of the guys didn’t like it. Those guys were fed better aboard ship than anywhere in the Depression era. We had a full variety. The potatoes had to be a certain size. If the potatoes were not uniform, the whole batch was sent back.

T: What about the evening meal?

M: The evening meal always had meat. It was a little lighter but not much. We had top sirloin. They were in boxes sixty or eighty pounds of top sirloin. We had good meat on the ship. …

T: How long were you on the Oklahoma?

M: Six years.

T: What were you doing Dec. 6?

M: Cooking.

T: Did you go on liberty Saturday night?

M: I went ashore that night, the seventh they hit.

T: Did you notice anything out of the ordinary that night in Honolulu?

M: No, I wasn’t looking for anything.

T: Start with the morning of Dec. 7, and tell me what happened.

M: December 7 started me out on one hell of a good sleep. I had a few drinks. A hell of a lot of noise all the way around, those explosions.

T: Where were your quarters on the ship?

M: Level with main deck.

T: What happened?

M: I was on shore in a hotel room.

T: When you went to Battleship Row and saw the Oklahoma turned over, what was your reaction?

M: You know I don’t really know except it was one hell of a mess, and I couldn’t tell you what I did right off. You didn’t know what to do. You can’t conceive of anything like that happening in your lifetime. Nobody knows unless you’ve been there.

T: When did you realize it was not a drill?

M: When I heard the explosions, but I didn’t know where they were coming from.

T: When did you get back to Battleship Row?

M: Not for two days.

T: What did you do in those two days?

M: I was shuffled from one work party to another. Nobody knew what the hell they were doing.

T: Were you assigned to another ship?

M: I got lucky I guess and was assigned to an aircraft carrier on the east coast, the USS Hornet.

T: What was your duty on the Hornet?

M: Commissary, the same as on the Oklahoma, but the Hornet went down too.

T: Were you on board when Doolittle led that bombing raid on Tokyo from the Hornet?

M: I sure was, and I saw it too.

T: Tell me about that.

M: We put her in commission in Norfolk, and no one knew where we were heading or what we were going to do. It was my first trip through the Panama Canal, and I almost got killed there. They had big rolls of line tied between the ship and the canal. There was an open hangar deck and the line went out to these bumpers. Somewhere two of these rolls of line were torn loose and they came flopping through that hangar deck and one missed my head about an inch. It would have knocked my head off. A couple of stations came flying through also and everything missed me.

T: Tell me about Doolittle and the raid.

M: I wasn’t to acquainted with them but I shook hands with Doolittle and every crew member that went with him. We helped load the bombs on the planes.

T: Did you think they would be successful?

M: Well, we really didn’t know what in the hell they were going to do until they announced it at the last minute.

T: What was your reaction?

M: We were all thrilled. Before they left, we spotted several Japanese ships on observation duty. They were probably one or two miles away, maybe a little further. We opened up and blew them out of the water. That was the first actual action saw.

T: Where did that happen?

M: I couldn’t tell you. It’s been a long time and I’m not accurate on dates. When we released the planes from the ship, they would drop and almost hit the water. That’s the last we saw of the planes. They would drop and then come back up.

T: Where was the Hornet sunk?

M: At the Battle of Midway.

T: Were you aboard?

M: I was on the Hornet.

T: What happened?

M: I was boat-hooked out of the water.

T: What sunk the Hornet?

M: Japanese planes. They damaged it, and we sunk it ourselves so the Japanese wouldn’t get it. We put torpedoes in the Hornet ourselves. I was on the hangar deck when the Japanese hit.

T: Tell me about it.

M: Well, when you see a Japanese plane hit the ship and you see a dead Japanese and an engine sticking through the bulkhead, you’re moving, not looking.

T: Where was your battle station on the Hornet?

M: On the hangar deck.

T: What were your duties?

M: Take care of any damage or whatever needed to be done.

T: Describe the bombing of the Hornet.

M: Just a hell of a lot of noise, corruption and everything going on.

T: When did you leave the Hornet?

M: I jumped overboard, a whole bunch of us jumped.

T: What ship picked you up?

M: A destroyer was right there and picked us up. We were lucky.

T: What ship were you assigned to then?

M: The Bataan on the east coast.

T: Was the Bataan sunk?

M: Yes.

T: Where?

M: In the Southwest Pacific.

T: What happened?

M: Got hit by a Japanese bomb in the Battle of Luzon.

T: How did you get off?

M: I was at my battle station, the 40 mm guns when the bomb hit. Those guns put out the rounds.

T: When the bomb hit, where did you go?

M: I took off running, went down below. I don’t know where I went but I got off that son of a bitch in a hurry. You don’t think of that at the time, too many things happening.

T: Who picked you up?

M: Another destroyer.

T: Where were you assigned then?

M: The Independence. I left her and she was blown up by a Japanese airplane and no one got off. I was sent back to Honolulu when I left the Independence. I was working in Honolulu after that.

T: Where were you when the war ended?

M: I was in Honolulu.

T: Did you celebrate on V-J Day?

M: No, my wife didn’t let me.

T: Whenever anyone mentions the USS Oklahoma, what is your reaction?

M: Oh, I don’t know, I’m just glad to see these wonderful guys still alive.

T: Do you ever reelect on the Oklahoma?

M: Oh, yes. As I said, one of the best ships that ever existed.

T: When you heard that she had sunk while being towed back to the states, what was your reaction?

M: That was a hell of a note, but I didn’t like the idea of turning her into a bunch of shitting scrap to make razor blades out of her. I think she is better off in Davy Jones Locker.