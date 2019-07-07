PACK THE BACKPACKS

Newspaper collects school supplies

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise is joining forces with the Washington County School Supply Drive to gather donations for Pack the Backbacks, an annual program that gives away school supplies to students in need.

Those who wish to contribute can drop off donations at the EE’s office, 4125 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through the month of July.

The items being collected are: one-inch binders, pencils, blue/black pens, wide-rule paper, college-rule paper, copy paper, wide-rule spiral notebooks, dry erase markers and erasers, highlighters, boxes of 24 crayons, boxes of 48 crayons, wooden rulers, glue sticks, packages of 100 index cards, pocket folders with brads, pink erasers and composition notebooks. Crayola brand crayons and colored pencils are preferred, as they are more sturdy.

For more information about the Washington County School Supply Drive, visit www.packthebackpacks.org

— Staff report

GIRL SCOUTS

Fundraiser barbecue planned

Pearls on the Prairie: 6 p.m. Sept 7, at Timber Oaks located on U.S. Highway 60, plan to attend a fundraiser barbecue with live music and auction benefitting the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. For tickets or sponsorship visit gseok.org/jlls or call 918-745-5201.

— Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

BAA

September sculpting

workshop announced

Reservations are available for a three-day sculpting workshop with sculptor Larry Waid, winner of the Bartlesville Art Association’s Spring Art Show, Sept 24-26: “The Art of Sculpting.” The workshop will take place at the BAA Design Center at 500 S. Dewey Ave. in Bartlesville. For more info please visit BAA website at https://www.bartlesvilleartassociation.org/.

— Bartlesville Art Association

PRICE TOWER EXHIBIT

“Images in the Floating World”

The exhibit entitled “Images in the Floating World” continues through Aug. 18 at Price Tower Arts Center, 510 S. Dewey, Bartlesville. Featuring over 100 masterworks of Japanese ukiyo-e, of commercially released prints of iconic images by artists such as Utamaro, Hokusai, and Hiroshige and many more. Pulled from the collection of Joe Price, explores Japan’s famous “floating world” of spectacle and entertainment. It is the first to examine paintings, prints, and illustrated books together in the context of the key personalities who helped to establish the floating-world genre: woodcut designers, painters, and publishers. Organized by Price Tower Arts Center. Cost $6. Phone 918-336-4949.

— Price Tower Arts Center