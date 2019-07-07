Elder Care is pleased to partner with Encompass Cares Foundation and Encompass Health to distribute 70 free fans to the elderly members of the community in need from 9 a.m. to noon July 11 at Elder Care, 1223 Swan Drive. Limit one fan per household and must be 50 or older to qualify.

“We are excited to partner with Encompass to provide more resources to the community” said Jennifer Ennis, Administrative Director. “Heat related illness really peak this time of year and we hope these fans can help.”

The Encompass Cares Foundation extends Encompass Home Health’s mission of A Better Way to Care through giving and serving. Since Encompass Cares started we have funded over 1,500 international, medical missions, 1,500 community projects and assisted approximately 1,000 employees with emergency hardship needs.

Elder Care DayBreak participants will be helping in the setup of this event as well as being a part of distributing the fans to each family that comes to the event. “This is an exciting event for us because not only do we get to reach out to the community, but we also get to have some participation from our DayBreak program and get them connected in being a part of giving back to the community,” says Rachel Holdredge, Community Outreach Coordinator.

If you have questions or want to learn more, please call Elder Care at 918-336-8500.