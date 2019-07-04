It’s the time of the year for families to create wonderful, lifelong memories while celebrating our country’s freedom. As our loved ones age, they begin to find themselves in a new role when family memories are being made. Those who were once in charge of lighting fireworks for little ones or providing the meal may now be more of a spectator. Relinquishing control can be a struggle for people of all ages. Here are some ways that you can maintain your independence and continue to make holiday memories with your friends and loved ones.

Make sure that you are getting plenty of exercise and staying active. This can include walking around the block or walking in the mall. Swimming is also an excellent way to stay active whether you have a pool or take a water aerobics class. Do something you enjoy. Gardening and spending time outside planting is an enjoyable way to stay fit. If you are unsteady on your feet or have weakness, physical therapy is a great option that can enable you to reach your therapy and activity goal.

Stay connected and social. Continue your regular activities such as going to church, visiting with friends and relatives or attending groups you are involved in. Take time for yourself whether it’s reading, sewing, fishing, woodwork, or any other hobby you enjoy.

Look for community events or classes that you might be interested in.

Watch a local firework show and celebrate our nation’s independence. Visit your local library for books, audiobooks, videos and even community workshops.

Invite your friends out to dinner if you don’t feel like cooking. Some restaurants have specials for seniors.

Use technology to such as Skype, FaceTime, social media, and emailing to stay connected to loved ones and friends.

Keep your brain active. Play cards or board games, do Sudoku or crosswords, work on a jigsaw puzzle, play along to TV game shows such as Wheel of Fortune or follow your favorite sports teams. Continue activities you enjoy.

Take care of yourself. Sleep is important and is one key to staying healthy. Our sleep patterns change as we age and thus a morning or afternoon power nap may be needed.

Lastly, stay safe. Prevent falls by removing hazards that could cause you to fall such as throw rugs, or apply double stick tape to the rug. Do not string electric cords across the room. Consider having handrails installed. Look into getting an emergency response system or ask a family member for help with automatic reminders from your phone.

By taking these few steps you can insure your independence and you and your family can relax while making memories.

— Joyce Eppinger is a registered nurse for Elder Care’s Care Management.