NSU announces those on spring honor roll

Tahlequah, Okla. — Northeastern State University is pleased to announce that 598 students met the criteria to be named to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes with a 4.0 grade-point average.

Those named to the spring 2019 President’s Honor Roll include — Anna E. Gormley from Bartlesville; Shelby N. Branch, from Dewey; and from Hominy, Kaylee Bobbitt, Jenna M. Hammer and Skyler K. Hensley.

— Northeastern State University

NOC issues honor roll listings for spring

Students from Pawhuska were among 665 freshmen and sophomores earning recognition on Northern Oklahoma College academic honor rolls for the spring semester.

The Vice President’s Honor Roll lists students who maintained a 3.00 (B) or higher grade-point average in a minimum of 12 core course hours at NOC during the semester with no incomplete grade recorded.

Named to the Vice President’s Honor Roll were Colton Hindman, Jalynn Horn, and Sierra Sellers.