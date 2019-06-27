Summer brings about opportunities for traveling and taking vacations with your family. For many seniors, the independence to take these trips is one of the primary reasons to stay in shape. However, this exit from your normal routine sometimes translates to an exit from your fitness routine. In an effort to keep you out roaming the world, here are a few traveling tips and exercises that you can perform anywhere.

For some the journey to get to your destination is one of best parts of getting away, but for many the ride can be pretty rough. Sitting for long periods can be taxing on our spine and legs. First, make sure you are sitting with quality posture. Adjust your seat to allow you to sit in the back of your chair without slouching. If your seat has lumbar support, use it! The support should be positioned above the “wing” bones of your hips. If it hits too low, use a lumbar pillow or rolled towel in the appropriate position instead.

Also, it is important to drink water and stay hydrated on trips just like it is at home. If your feet have tendency to swell, perform ankle pump exercises every 20-30 minutes. You may want to purchase some light compression stockings for the trip. If you are staying hydrated, you have to be okay with making stops. If you are on a time crunch, plan to leave a little earlier to account for more stops. Taking frequent stops every one to two hours is important to allow you to stretch and move. Nobody cares how fast you get there if you can’t move on arrival.

Luckily these stops are great opportunities to perform a few light exercises. Standing calf stretches with your knee straight or bent can be performed using the curb. You can perform a chest stretch at your car door to open up your chest, taking deep breaths while you stretch to open up your lungs. After stretching, you can work more on your postural muscles by performing scapular squeezes. All you have to do is sit up straight and pull your shoulder blades toward each other, thinking about pulling them back and down. When you’re back in the car, you can perform chin tucks at any point. Just tuck your chin down and gently push the back of your head into the head rest and hold for a count of three. In the same light, you can perform abdominal exercises, pulling your belly button toward your spine, engaging the core muscles. The key to this activity is to avoid holding your breath. All of these exercises will help you maintain your posture while driving.

Whether you are traveling a short distance or taking a lengthy adventure, we want you to enjoy time with your loved ones. Remember to have patience with yourself and stay disciplined. It’s okay to move a little slower, and take breaks when you need them.

— Joshua Lindblom is the director of physical therapy at Elder Care in Bartlesville.