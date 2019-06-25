EDITOR’S NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Kenneth Caswell Jan. 11 in Bartlesville.

Kenneth Leon Caswell was born April 8, 1950 in Tyro, Kan. His mother was Mina Augusta Caswell and his father was Kenneth William Caswell. Kenneth Leon Caswell graduated from high school in 1967.

JOE TODD: When did you join the Marines?

KENNETH LEON CASWELL: May 30, 1968 and went to San Diego to the MCRD.

T: Why did you join the Marines over the Army, Navy or Air Force?

C: Dad was in the First Marine Division in World War II and he drank a lot and that is the way we were raised. Hearing dad talk about it and I can’t pinpoint it, but it seemed the roughest and Iwanted to be in.

T: Tell me about the yellow footprints.

C: We got off the plane and onto the bus and I wished to God I had never joined, because those guys grabbed us and put the fear of God in us. When we got off the bus, we had to fall in on the yellow footprints. That was just before we went in to get our haircut and we were up two or three days and nights. We were like zombies when we were done.

T: Tell me about Boot Camp.

C: The first phase, we were so busy, I didn’t know which way to turn. The second phase I was kicked in the shins and hit in the jaws. We were in a class and I let my rifle hit the deck instead of laying it down. The drill instructor came around to me and I just stopped. It thought he was going to go on by me and he slapped me in the face and he bloodied my nose. We went in and one of the commanding officers asked me if the drill instructor did that to me and I said, “No, sir, I ran into the wall coming in.” From then on, I was never bothered by the drill instructors.

T: What type of training did you have in Boot Camp?

C: My MOS was 03-11 and 03-41, which is machine guns and that is what I did and trained as a grunt.

T: Did you go on bivouac?

C: No.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Boot Camp?

C: If one man messed up, the whole platoon paid for it. We had to do pushups.

T: Had you seen the ocean before?

C: No.

T: First time you saw the ocean, what did you think?

C: I was in awe and amazed.

T: Boot Camp lasted how long?

C: Nine weeks.

T: After Boot Camp, where did you go?

C: I went to Camp Pendleton for advanced training.

T: What type of advanced training did you have?

C: We trained in the military weapons, machine guns, hand grenades and the LAW, light anti-

tank weapon. It was fired from the shoulder.

T: How long did the advanced training last?

C: I’m not really sure.

T: Was the advanced training geared toward Vietnam?

C: Yes.

T: From Camp Pendleton, where did you go?

C: I went home on a thirty day leave, then came back and had my orders for Vietnam.

T: Do you recall when you left the states?

C: January 1969.

T: How did you travel to Vietnam?

C: We left Travis Air Force Base and went to Okinawa for three or four weeks then flew into Da Nang from Okinawa. When we came into Da Nang, we were high above gun range, then dived into the airport into Da Nang. We were assigned to our unit and they put us on a chopper and flew us out into the bush. We didn’t know where we were but we were replacements for the short timers.

T: What unit were you assigned to?

C: Echo Company, Ninth Amphibious Brigade, 26th Marine Regiment, First Marine Division.

T: When you landed in Vietnam and got off the airplane, what was your reaction?

C: It was uncertainty. I wondered if I had made a mistake and wondered if I was going to make it back, because there was constant machine gun fire.

T: Was it hot when you got off the airplane?

C: It didn’t seem that hot but it was misty and kind of foggy. It seemed like the monsoon season.

T: Where was your unit located?

C: We were around Elephant Valley and around Quang Tri and Chu Lai.

T: What did you do in Vietnam?

C: When I first got there, I packed machine gun ammo. The new guys got that job. After a period, I passed it on to the new ones.

T: What machine gun did you have?

C: The M-60. I was a rifleman in the platoon and never handled the M-60. We were close to the machine gun and we had the mortar team. On the fire team, there are four men and five if the radio man was with you. We were on the LP and the OP, listening post and observing post.

T: What do you do when you go on patrol?

C: It depends on where were located. We went through heavy jungle and rice paddies. We were fired on several times from the villages in the jungle. When we were fired on, we spread out and mowed the village down. When we went through the village, there were no bodies. We had no confirmed kills when we did that. We had VC snipers, because I don’t think the NVA was in the area.

T: What was the terrain?

C: We were in all different kinds of terrain. The rice paddies were flat and we walked in the rice paddies at times in the night. Then we had the mountain region and they were rugged. We would be in the real thick jungle and there would be undergrowth. There was the undergrowth and above that would be more jungle. The enemy not sbe ee any NVA movement from the air.

T: How long would you be out on patrol?

C: There were some two or three weeks at a time. They would fly us back to a ship or a compound to recuperate and we would be on the ship a week, then right back out.

T: When you were on patrol at night, what type of position would you set up?

C: We were in a half moon position and dig foxholes. We would be out front and the sergeant and the lieutenant would be behind us.

T: How long would you be on watch at night?

C: It would be a four hour watch. When you were not on watch, you never really slept. You always had one eye open.

T: Were you ambushed?

C: At Da Nang, we were there when the ammo dump was blown up. I was right across the river in a compound. We went out at night and our squad set up by the river and just before daybreak, A VC went across in front of us about twenty feet, packing weapons and supplies. We unloaded on that guy and he ran for a short ways before he dropped. I went out with several others to get the uniform to show a confirmed kill. We went back to get the body with a M-247 mule and the body was. gone. Evidently the enemy was watching us and as soon as we left with the uniform, they came and got the body.

T: What did you think when you saw him?

C: It was just a gut rendering and the adrenaline was flowing to kill him. That is what we were taught and drilled into our head, to kill or we would be killed. It didn’t bother me one little bit until I got home. Three or four years later, those things would appear out of nowhere in the middle of the night.

T: What about booby traps.

C: We weren’t exposed to booby traps as much as they were south around Saigon, but we had to be very careful but we never had booby traps, it was always firefights. The VC fired on us with AK-47s, which had a distinct sound.

T: When you came to a village, how could you tell if they were friendly or not friendly?

C: One village, way out there, and they were children with sores that looked like jungle rot. They were friendly and would talk and their teeth were black because they chewed betel nut and it turned their teeth black. We got in our packs and got some ointment for the sores and gave it to mamas an. We put the ointment on the children, then handed it to her. They were happy and they were friendly.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Vietnam?

C: When I was a shot timer and about to leave, we had an attack and I got some shrapnel and was medevacked out. I got shrapnel in the arms and flown to the hospital in Da Nang.

T: Was it a rocket or mortar attack?

C: We were told it was Chicom, which is a homemade from cans and glass and rocks are put in the can. They would throw it at you and it would explode. That is how I got wounded and I was in the hospital in Da Nang and I had jungle rot on my feet and was sent to a compound near Da Nang for three weeks until I was ready to ship out.

T: How long were you in Vietnam?

C: I was there nine months. I left January 27, 1970.

T: What is your best memory of Vietnam?

C: Probably when I was leaving. There was always a smell of diesel fuel in Vietnam because of the burning waste from the outhouses. They sprayed agent orange and we were out and there was a mist from the airplanes flying over and a chemical smell from the herbicide and the next day all the foliage on these huge trees were already starting to wilt. We were actually sprayed with that.

T: What is your worst memory of Vietnam?

C: What I mentioned, having to fire on that VC. There is so much more that I don’t remember. We were so trained that all we wanted to do was kill.

T: Tell me about coming home.

C: We flew into El Toro, Marine Air Base at Santa Ana, Calif. We had to stay there seven days to be reprogramed for civilian life and to ignore the protestors that would be cussing us and spitting at us as we left the gate. We were told to not let that bother us, just to go on. Even after I got home and tried to get a job, I was shunned and was told all the good men died in Vietnam, and you guys made it and if I was a decent man, I would have died there. That didn’t make me feel very good. I started drinking real heavy, but never took drugs.

T: When were you discharged?

C: May 19, 1974. When I got back, I was in the reserves.

T: What did you do after you got out of the Marines?

C: All I knew at that time was farming, so I worked on irrigation farms around Greeley. They raised sugar beets and silage for the feed lots.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

C: September of last year.

T: Why did you come to Bartlesville?

C: I went to the VA in Wichita and I went to southeast Kansas and worked for 20 years in the rock quarry for Midwest Mineral and was a drill operator. I also worked in Sycamore, Kan., and was the plant operator at Sycamore. I came to Bartlesville to the employment office and they asked if I was a veteran and I said I was and they asked for my DD-214. They helped me get my VA benefits. I then went to Oklahoma City and was a self contractor and did construction work for 10 or 11 years.

T: Why were we in Vietnam?

C: We were asked there by the South Vietnamese for their freedom because they didn’t want to be with the Communist North. What happened after we pulled out is a different story.

T: Would you join the Marines again?

C: Yes, I would. I think it is the best.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction. The first one is Boot Camp.

C: Physical training and discipline.

T: 26th Marines.

C: A proud unit.

T: US Marines.

C: Semper Fi.

T: Patrol.

C: Maneuvers.

T: Agent Orange.

C: Agent Orange was uncalled for, I thought. I thought we would be better in the jungle than to be exposed to agent orange.

T: Vietnam.

C: A third world country.

T: War protestor.

C: I’ll get in trouble if I said what I thought about them.

T: Ho Chi Minh.

C: Communist.

T: Lyndon Johnson.

C: I thought Johnson was OK.

T: Richard Nixon.

C: I didn’t like him. He is the one that pulled us out and left them defenseless.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

C: Fighting for our nation and our freedom.

T: Anything else you want to talk about?

C: Nothing, but I would do it again, if I was called on to defend our nation.

T: Sir, this is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

C: Thank you for the opportunity. I hadn’t thought about these things in years.