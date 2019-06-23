Wheeler Dealer Camping Club members campers come in all shapes and sizes. Little bumper pull campers like the Casita or rPod. Large fifth wheels like the Montana or Cedar Creek. Self-contained Class C RVs. It doesn’t matter what kind of camper you have, the Wheeler Dealers invite you to join their camping club and experience their monthly campouts.

Members are willing to advise those thinking about getting a camper on the pluses and minuses of their campers. The smaller ones can fit just about any size site at the many Corps lakes and state parks where the group gathers for their monthly campouts. The larger ones offer the luxury of home complete with recliners and satellite television.

“One of the advantages of our club is it gives you a good reason to use your camper,” said Kathy Tippin, a Ponca City member. “It’s fun to camp with others and enjoy fishing, playing games, visiting over a campfire and touring local attractions.”

The group also shares recipes during pot-luck meals and dines at various locally-owned restaurants.

The May campout, held the third weekend of the month at Sequoyah State Park near Wagoner, was hosted by Bartlesville members Helen and Mike McHale and Ponca City members Stan and Linda Long. Many of the members arrived on Thursday.

After discussing the weather forecasts, the first of many May storms to hit eastern Oklahoma, the group moved up their Saturday plans to Friday and toured the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah. There they took a self-guided tour which included an art exhibit and six gallery exhibits on the Trail of Tears which explores the removal of the Cherokee from their indigenous territory to Indian Territory in present day Oklahoma.

This was followed by a guided tour of an early 18th century Cherokee village where Wheeler Dealer club members learned about the early days of the Cherokee tribe in Oklahoma. They witnessed many of the buildings and activities including flint knapping, blow guns and stick ball.

Sam and Ella’s Chicken Palace, which is really a pizza restaurant in Tahlequah, was the lunch destination of many in the group. The name comes from the unusual décor of chicken pictures and other chicken decorative items. Travelok.com says it is where “the best pizza in Oklahoma comes to roost.” Sam and Ella’s specialize in fresh hand-tossed puffy crust pizza, and many members took leftovers back to their campers to enjoy the next day.

Friday evening the group took advantage of the restaurant at Sequoyah Lodge before journeying back to the campground for home-made ice cream and cookies courtesy of the campout hosts, the Longs and McHales.

Saturday found Wheeler Dealers members keeping their eye on the weather forecasts and relaxing at the campground. While some hunkered down in their campers, others sought refuge in the campground restroom building until the storms passed.

Saturday evening the group ate dinner at Las Fuentes Mexican Restaurant in Wagoner before returning for a campfire at the campground. Sunday morning was highlighted with a pot-luck breakfast in the campground pavilion. Lots of great food was highlighted by Dutch oven baked oatmeal with apples made by Lowry and Rebecca Blakeburn.

Birch Lake was going to be the June campout destination the second weekend in June. However due to flooding, June campout hosts Cecil and Linda Sparks moved the trip to later in the month.

Other campouts planned at this time are Fall River, Kan., Kaw Lake, Beaver Lake, Ark. and Coffeyville, Kan.

Wheeler Dealer monthly campouts are held weekends from March to November with only lunch or breakfast gathering in February and a special Christmas Party in December. Members can make their own reservations at many of the Corps lakes through recreation.gov, the Corps of Engineers reservation service. Oklahoma State Parks reservations are made through gocampok.com.

Current members are from Bartlesville and Ponca City. However, anyone from northern Oklahoma or southern Kansas is invited to join.

Persons interested in joining or knowing more should contact Cecil, president, at 580-767-0170 in Ponca City or Joe, secretary, at 918-333-1714 in Bartlesville.