PACK THE BACKPACKS

Newspaper collects school supplies

The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise is joining forces with the Washington County School Supply Drive to gather donations for Pack the Backbacks, an annual program that gives away school supplies to students in need.

Those who wish to contribute can drop off donations at the EE’s office, 4125 Nowata Rd. in Bartlesville between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. through June 26.

The items being collected are: one-inch binders, pencils, blue/black pens, wide-rule paper, college-rule paper, copy paper, wide-rule spiral notebooks, dry erase markers and erasers, highlighters, boxes of 24 crayons, boxes of 48 crayons, wooden rulers, glue sticks, packages of 100 index cards, pocket folders with brads, pink erasers and composition notebooks. Crayola brand crayons and colored pencils are preferred, as they are more sturdy.

For more information about the Washington County School Supply Drive, visit www.packthebackpacks.org

— Staff report

LADIES SOCIAL

Gathering Space hosts event Saturday

The Gathering Space, located at 220 SE Comanche in Bartlesville, will host a ladies social night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Get your ticket now to save a place at the “Make and take night where participants will make their own hanging herb basket and a bottle of mosquito spray. Tickets are $15.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. Vendors will be on-site for more shopping. The first 30 tickets sold get two free garden bingo cards for that night. The social night is open to the public for any ladies 18 and older.

Visit The Gathering Space’s Facebook page for further details. For tickets, call 918-440-4994.

— The Gathering Space

DONATION

Arvest gives $2,500

to Civic Ballet

Second grade students from all area schools took in the wonder of Coppelia at a special lecture demonstration thanks to a $2,500 contribution from Arvest Foundation.

The gift was announced recently at the Ballet’s studio in Bartlesville. Clint Musslewhite, mortgage loan manager, presented the check to Stephanie Hathaway, Bartlesville Civic Ballet board president, Katie Matney, artistic director, and Kathy Zervas, development chairman.

The lecture demonstration is a “behind the scenes” look into the ballet. The goal of the demonstration is to expose local students to the art of ballet. For many this is their first experience with the ballet, especially a performance of such high caliber. For others, it may be their first trip to the iconic Bartlesville Community Center.

“For more than 10 years, Bartlesville Civic Ballet has been proud to host all the second graders in the Bartlesville school district to a lecture and demonstration,” said Zervas. “For all the students, the demonstration provides the opportunity for a close up look at the dancers, the set, and the props. Students ask questions of our moderator, Miss Soili Arvola, prima ballerina, teacher, and customer designer. We are so thankful for the Arvest Foundation’s support to make this opportunity happen again this year.”

— Arvest Foundation