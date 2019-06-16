Two weeks ago, I began a column about the historic home tour by Kay Little of “Little History Adventures” and Betty Keim education coordinator of the Bartlesville History Museum. This week our Cherokee Avenue home tour resumes with the Pemberton Home at 1220 S. Cherokee Ave. in Bartlesville. Built in 1912 for H.W. Pemberton and Rilla Johnstone Pemberton. Rilla J. Pemberton was the daughter of William and Lillie Johnstone, who lived down the street at 912 S. Cherokee Ave. The Pemberton home, a white stucco villa, was later owned by John Irwin, a banker farmer and oilman. Eventually the home was inherited by daughter Ima Irwin, who married Don Tyler, the Vice President of Dewey Portland Cement Company for whom Don Tyler Avenue in Dewey is named. Don Tyler added the second story to the home. Mr. Pemberton worked for the gas company and was a real estate developer who was largely responsible for developing Cherokee, which was called Pemberton Heights, Little said.

“Frank Phillips was the first home built,” Keim said.

The Reynolds Home, an English tudor with a variegated slate roof at 1200 S. Cherokee Ave., was built in 1927 for W. D. Reynolds, an inventor and philanthropist. Measuring 8,800 square feet, the home was the location of many social parties. However, the Reynolds divorced and in 1939 the home was purchased by Armais Artunoff, founder of REDA Pump Company.

“Frank Phillips urged him to form his own company, which he did,” Little said. “The pump was an electrical submersible pump which could be lowered into the bottom of an oil well to extract large quantities of liquid.”

The company’s original name was Bart Manufacturing Company, Little said. The name was later changed to REDA Pump. REDA stood for Russian Electrical Dynamo of Artunoff, Little said.

Artunoff, a Russian immigrant, proudly became a U.S. citizen in 1928, Little said. Artunoff was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and was a very strong Christian, Little said.

“He taught his children to trust in God no matter what,” Little said.

At 1110 S. Cherokee is the John Phillips Home built in 1925 for the son of Frank Phillips, John Phillips, and his wife Mildred. It is located across the street from the Frank Phillips Home where Frank and Jane Phillips lived.

John was a gambler, Little said.

“The story is that he ended up gambling the house and so Frank was not real happy about that one. He went to the gambler who won the house and bought the house back and told the gambler not to return to Bartlesville. Then he went ahead and put the house in the name of the grandson through the Phillips Foundation so the son couldn’t do that anymore,” Little said.

John Phillips thereafter divorced and Mildred continued to live there with the children. Later, Mildred remarried and moved to Tulsa, Little said.

John Phillips was the only biological child of Frank and Jane Phillips, she added.

At 1108 S. Cherokee Ave. is the Lyall Home, a home with wood siding painted white, built in 1917 for D. T. Lyall, who owned the hardware store on Third Street, Little said.

In 1921 Thomas F. Gorman, a clerk for Indian Territory Illuminating Oil Company bought the house. Then in 1938 Don Freiday, who owned Rexall Drug Stores, bought the two-story home.

The home tour was cut short at this point due to the rains that began that day and eventually resulted in the recent flooding in Bartlesville and the surrounding area.

The Cherokee Avenue tours are given periodically and are publicized it the Examiner-Enterprise and on the Bartlesville Area History Museum website at http://www.bartlesvillehistory.com/.