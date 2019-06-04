A huge thank you goes out to everyone who sent cards and called wishing Glen and me a happy 50th anniversary. Our children surprised us with a backyard get together.

The Family Fun Day on Saturday, was a huge success when the clouds parted and the sun began to shine. Jeri Weatherspoon had worked long hours planning the annual event, and she produced a winner. The city park was full of families participating in games. Several area barbecue experts joined in the cookoff. The winners were: Ribs-2 Men and a Pig (Chris Forrest and Cooper Donaho), Chicken-BOBBQ (Dewayne Bryan), Pork Butt-DC Backyard BBQ (Jesse Brooks, and Kenny Golden), Chef’s Choice-DC Backyard BBQ, Grand Champion-BOBBQ and Reserve Grand-DC Backyard BBQ.

Music was provided by the ”Push the Horizon Band” and “Skeeter Long and the Trailer Park Kings.”

Thank you to everyone who helped and competed.

It is not too late to sign up for Vacation Bible School at the Methodist Church at 120 N. Maple Street. Praise songs, crafts, stories from the Bible, snacks and games start at 9-11 a.m. Friday will finish the week with a program and a picnic.

According to Shannon Sousa Kraft, Chairman of the Copan Alumni Banquet, the event is scheduled for June 15 in the school cafeteria. The event has been posted on Facebook but, the full schedule will be printed in this column next week.

There will be a come and go 70th Birthday celebration for Olive Cook Fromm from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. June 7 in the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Friends and family are invited to share in this special event.

There will be an Amazing Grace reunion of friends in honor of Pastor Linda Humphrey Hays at the Hope Community Church at 110 E. Weldon in Copan at 1 p.m. June 8.

Senior Citizens will enjoy a lunch of ham and beans, cornbread, condiments and dessert at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Area residents 55 and older are welcome to come to enjoy the opportunity for great food and to see friends and neighbors on a weekly basis. To continue with the fundraising efforts for a new building, Paul Fox has donated another handmade quilt for a raffle. Tickets may be purchased from any senior member with the drawing on July 4.

There is a work day scheduled on June 15 at 8 a.m.to renovate the storage buildings and do general cleaning and maintenance.

The flood waters are receding and recovery has begun for the thousands of people impacted by tornadoes and floods. In case residents do not know, in the event of a disaster displacing people close to the Copan area, the United Methodist Church has been a registered Red Cross Shelter for several years. The church along with the senior citizen building would serve as a shelter and meal center.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.